Starry to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”)​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that it will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the company’s second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Starry will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the call.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial one of the numbers below and enter the conference ID number 562273.

United States Toll Free: 1-844-200-6205

United States Local: 1-646-904-5544

Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Starry’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.starry.com. A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on the Investor Relations website. To automatically receive Starry financial news and updates, please subscribe to email alerts on the Investor Relations page.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

