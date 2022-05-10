Starry Reaffirms Its Commitment to Providing Affordable Broadband Access to Underserved and Unconnected Families

Starry is proud to participate in today’s White House broadband access announcement and reaffirms its commitment to offering ultra-low-cost, true high speed broadband access without data caps, long-term contracts, punitive fees or credit checks

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starry”)​​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider and technology developer, today reaffirmed its commitment to offer high-quality, affordable broadband consistent with a White House announcement highlighting commitments from 20 internet service providers to provide discounted and free broadband access to unconnected Americans through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP is a broadband subsidy program established by Congress in 2021 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide eligible households a subsidy of up to $30 per month (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) towards broadband access. Starry is a qualified ACP provider in all of its active markets and the ACP benefit can cover the entire cost of broadband service for eligible households while the program remains in effect.

Starry’s commitment is part of its ongoing efforts to provide low-barrier, ultra-low-cost broadband access to American families through its digital equity program, Starry Connect. Starry Connect was launched in 2018, with a specific focus on lowering barriers to broadband adoption for families living in public and affordable housing, communities that have historically been underserved and under-connected. Starry Connect broadband plans begin at $15 per month and have no data caps, no long-term contracts and do not require a credit check, equipment deposit or lengthy application process. Today, Starry’s Connect program reaches more than 55,000 units of public and affordable housing in markets across California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, DC.

“ At Starry, we believe all Americans deserve access to high-quality, affordable home broadband service, which we know is absolutely essential for work, school, health care and daily life,” said Chet Kanojia, Starry co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “ That’s why we launched our Starry Connect program in 2018, to provide an ultra-low-cost, low-barrier option for our most vulnerable families in the communities we serve. With the Affordable Connectivity Program, we have a unique opportunity to do more and move closer to permanently closing the digital divide. Starry is proud to do its part, but we are only one piece of this complex puzzle. We applaud the White House, Congress and the Federal Communications Commission, for making broadband connectivity a top priority, for their leadership in creating the ACP, and for bringing the industry together in a meaningful way to close the digital divide for millions of American families.”

Starry launched its Starry Connect program to address the growing urban digital divide by providing an ultra-low-cost broadband service option to public and affordable housing residents without requiring credit checks, long-term contracts, individual eligibility requirements (such as household participation in SNAP, WIC or Medicaid) or a lengthy application process. Starry Connect plans begin at $15 per month for 30 Mbps symmetrical speeds with all equipment, installation and 24/7 customer support included. There are no data caps for any Starry internet plan. This innovative approach to removing broadband adoption barriers earned Starry designation as a ConnectHomeUSA stakeholder through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2019.

The following broadband service plans are available exclusively in Starry Connect partner communities and the ACP benefit will cover the full cost of service:

Plan Name Plan Speeds up to Plan Cost Plan Details Starry Connect 30 Mbps download 30 Mbps upload $15 / month $0 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit

No Credit Checks

No Data Caps

No Long Term Contracts

No Extra Fees or Taxes

No Install Fee

No Equipment Fee

24/7 Customer Support Starry Select 100 Mbps download 50 Mbps upload $30 / month $0 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit

No Credit Checks

No Data Caps

No Long Term Contracts

No Extra Fees or Taxes

No Install Fee

No Equipment Fee

24/7 Customer Support

Starry counts the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), Denver Housing Authority, Cambridge Housing Authority, Boston Housing Authority, Brookline Housing Authority, Innovative Housing Concepts (Englewood CO Housing Authority) and Metro West Housing Solutions (Lakewood CO Housing Authority) as public housing partners. In addition, Starry also works with nonprofit and privately-owned affordable housing owners such as Related Affordable, Spring Creek Towers, Beacon Communities, Schochet Properties, Neighborhood Developers and many others.

Starry Internet is available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH, with an expansion roadmap that will cover more than 40 million households across the United States. To learn more about Starry, Starry Connect, or sign-up for Starry service, visit https://starry.com.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

