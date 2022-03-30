Starry Named to Time’s List of TIME100 Most Influential Companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starry”)​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced it has been named to the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list.

“ It’s an honor to be named as one of the most influential companies by TIME,” said Chet Kanojia, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Starry. “ Millions of Americans continue to lack broadband access, while millions more simply cannot afford service. Starry’s mission is to fundamentally change the US broadband landscape by building and deploying innovative, licensed fixed wireless technology that makes broadband internet more accessible and affordable to more people. Broadband access has the power to meaningfully improve people’s lives and transform our communities and Starry is doing its part by creating new technologies to ensure that no one gets left behind.”

Starry believes broadband is essential and is committed to delivering on its mission – offering customers a superior internet service experience that is fast, reliable, uncapped and competitively-priced, while also working to improve digital access and equity in our most under-served communities. Starry has successfully deployed its licensed fixed wireless gigabit network in six U.S. cities including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, and Columbus, OH – covering more than 5.3 million households.

TIME100 Most Influential Companies list—an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people— highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from our editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success. The full TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is available at: time.com/100companies.

Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus and is expanding nationwide.

