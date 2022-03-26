Starry, Inc. to Present at New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group’s Global Infrastructure Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starry”), a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Chet Kanojia will participate in a fireside conversation and presentation at New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group’s Fiber to the Future Global Infrastructure Conference on March 29, 2022 at 8:45 am Eastern Time (ET).

A link to the livestream of the presentation will be available at starry.com/investors.

About Starry, Inc.

At Starry, Inc. (“Starry”), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

