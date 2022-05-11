Home Business Wire Starry Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson’s Media and Communications Conference
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson’s Media and Communications Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the “Company” or “Starry”), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Chet Kanojia will participate in a fireside conversation and presentation at MoffettNathanson’s 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit on May 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

A link to the livestream of the presentation will be available at starry.com/investors.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Investors for Starry and Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

investors@starry.com

Media:
Mimi Ryals, Starry

mryals@starry.com
press@starry.com

