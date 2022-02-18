Starry Celebrates Expansion of Its Affordable Internet Service to HACLA’s Avalon Gardens

Avalon Gardens is the ninth HACLA community to join Starry Connect, providing residents affordable broadband access without requiring credit checks or complex eligibility requirements to participate;

Starry’s expansion to Avalon Gardens is part of its collaboration with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, to accelerate the availability of low-cost broadband access in public housing;

Starry and Microsoft also announce intentions to refurbish the Avalon Gardens community computer lab.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”) a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced it has expanded its affordable, high-capacity internet service to the 164 households at Avalon Gardens, a Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) community in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles. Avalon Gardens is the ninth HACLA community to be connected to Starry’s affordable, high-speed broadband service and the fifth community to be connected as part of Starry’s work with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative. In addition, Starry announced plans with Microsoft to refurbish the Avalon Gardens community computer lab with new WiFi access, new computers, printers and accessories for use by residents.

Starry first launched its partnership with HACLA in June 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide its Starry Connect service to the 601 households at Mar Vista Gardens in Los Angeles’ Del Rey neighborhood. In October 2020, Starry expanded on this effort with HACLA by collaborating with the Mayor’s Office of Budget and Innovation and Microsoft’s Airband Initiative to accelerate the availability of its low-cost, high-quality broadband service in four additional HACLA communities: Imperial Courts, Nickerson Gardens, Pueblo Del Rio and Jordan Downs. Reliable, affordable home broadband access has been critically important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to enable virtual learning, working from home and access to telehealth and social service resources. Through the collective efforts of Starry, HACLA, the Mayor’s Office, and Microsoft, more than 4,600 HACLA households now have access to an affordable broadband option through Starry.

“ Access to a reliable internet connection is more essential today than ever for parents, students, job seekers, and folks looking to stay connected with their loved ones,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “ Through this program, Starry is providing the residents of Avalon Gardens with that connection and opening new doors of opportunity to employment, education, and more.”

“ We believe every family deserves access to affordable, high-quality home broadband service and our goal with Starry Connect is to extend that access to communities we know are being underserved,” said Chet Kanojia, Starry co-Founder and CEO. “ With committed partners like HACLA, the Mayor’s Office and Microsoft, we’re able to make affordable broadband access a reality for families who might otherwise go without. Having robust home internet access has never been more important and we’re proud to serve our HACLA families with a broadband service that is not just reliable, but delights. Thank you to our partner Microsoft for continuing to support our efforts to expand digital access and inclusion in public housing.”

“ Here at the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, we’re so happy to see our partnership with Starry going strong,” said HACLA President & CEO Doug Guthrie. “ Many people are still working and learning from home, and it’s important that we make digital inclusion a priority. With Starry Connect now available at more than half of our public housing sites, we are well on our way to closing the digital inequity gap in our communities.”

“ Today’s launch means families will receive access to affordable, high-quality broadband, but more importantly, they’ll gain access to new opportunities and tools that can help change lives,” said Teresa Huston, Vice President, Tech and Corporate Responsibility Group, Microsoft. “ We’re confident that we can permanently close the broadband gap and extend digital equity for all, and today’s efforts with Starry and HACLA are an excellent example of the collaboration we need to make that happen.”

All HACLA residents within the nine served communities have the option to sign up for Starry Connect, a high-speed, 30 Mbps symmetrical home broadband service for $15 per month with no data caps, no long-term contracts, no credit checks, no extra fees for equipment and free installation and 24/7 world-class customer support. Additional speed tiers are also available to residents. HACLA residents can also sign up for Starry’s service and opt-into the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal benefit will provide a discount of up to $30 per month towards home broadband access for eligible households.

Starry launched its Starry Connect program in 2018 to address the growing digital divide by providing an affordable and ultra-low-barrier broadband option to public and affordable housing communities. Starry Connect brings ultra-low-cost broadband service to public and affordable housing residents without requiring credit checks, long-term contracts, individual eligibility requirements (such as household participation in SNAP, WIC or Medicaid) or a lengthy application process. This innovative approach to removing broadband adoption barriers earned Starry designation as ConnectHomeUSA stakeholder through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2019.

“ The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) continues to invest in strengthening the housing market and economy – building a stronger, more equitable America,” said Laurie Udit, HUD’s Los Angeles Area Field Office Director. “ ConnectHome started as a collaborative initiative between communities, the private sector, and federal government to expand high-speed internet access to more families nationwide – over the past decade, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) has been a partner with HUD through ConnectHome. Access to the internet should not be a luxury only afforded to the few; this incredible cross-sector partnership between HACLA, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Starry Internet, and the Microsoft Corporation is bringing together advanced technologies, upgraded capabilities, and affordable internet for hundreds of low income, vulnerable households that need it most. HUD is proud to be part of projects such as this that continue to close the digital divide and bring under-served communities into the 21st century.”

Starry Internet is available in Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. On October 7, 2021, Starry announced that it will become a public company through a business combination with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (“FirstMark”) (NYSE: FMAC). To learn more about Starry, visit: https://starry.com. To learn more about Starry Connect, become a Starry Connect partner or sign-up for Starry Connect service, visit https://starry.com/starryconnect.

About Starry, Inc.

At Starry, Inc. (“Starry”), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston and backed by world-class investors, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus and is expanding nationwide. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

About FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (“FirstMark”) is a special purpose acquisition company whose mission is to drive long-term value creation by actively supporting the next generation of iconic public companies. FirstMark is comprised of a team of seasoned investors and industry executives with an extensive track record of identifying transformative trends across innovative subsectors of technology. Notably, FirstMark’s management team is composed of the founders and executives of FirstMark Capital, a prominent technology venture capital firm founded in 2008 with $2.3 billion in total capital commitments, which has backed entrepreneurs that have created leading companies, many valued at over a billion dollars. For more information, please visit http://firstmarkhorizon.com.

