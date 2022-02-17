Starry Applauds FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel and FCC Commissioner Carr, Starks, and Simington for Taking Unanimous Action to Improve Competitive Broadband Access in Apartment Communities Nationwide

The bi-partisan action takes aim at anti-competitive practices that limit broadband choice in multi-tenant communities

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”) a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today released a statement praising the Federal Communications Commission for taking action to enable more broadband competition in multi-tenant environments. The Improving Competitive Broadband Access to Multiple Tenant Environments Report & Order and Declaratory Ruling, issued yesterday, adopts rules that prohibit providers from entering into certain revenue sharing agreements with building owners; requires providers to inform tenants about exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarifies that existing FCC rules regarding cable inside wiring prohibit the use of wiring sale-and-leaseback arrangements that block competitive access for alternative providers.

“ Having reliable, affordable broadband access is absolutely essential and for consumers, the more options you have for internet service, the better,” said Chet Kanojia, Starry Co-Founder and CEO. “ The Commission recognizes that competition is a key ingredient to driving broadband affordability. By taking these steps to eliminate incumbent provider practices that served no purpose other than to block competition, the Commission will increase choice, expand availability of affordable broadband options and provide building owners with more flexibility. We applaud Chairwoman Rosenworcel for moving this important issue forward and thank all of the Commissioners for recognizing the criticality of this decision in helping unlock broadband choice for the millions of Americans who live in apartment communities.”

Starry Internet is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH, with an expansion roadmap that will cover more than 40 million households across the United States. Starry works closely with a diverse array of multifamily owners and today partners to provide Starry’s internet service to more than 340,000 units of multifamily housing.

