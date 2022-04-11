Starry Announces Ben Barrett as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Barrett joins the newly-public company, leading investor relations for the innovative, licensed fixed wireless broadband provider

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry (the “Company” or “Starry”), a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider, today announced that Ben Barrett has joined the Company as the Vice President of Investor Relations. Prior to joining Starry, Barrett led investor relations at the real estate technology firm, Compass, where he was responsible for building the investor relations function, helping take the company public in April 2021. Prior to Compass, Barrett served as senior director of investor relations for T-Mobile for more than seven years. He brings more than 23 years of experience in equity research and managing investor relations to his new role at Starry.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Ben to the Starry team,” said Chet Kanojia, Starry co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “ Ben’s many years of experience in telecommunications and technology will serve him well in his new role leading investor relations for Starry. I look forward to Ben’s contributions and insights as we navigate the new world of being a public company and work to bring #HappyInterneting to more communities around the country.”

“ Ben is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Komal Misra, Starry Chief Financial Officer. “ His many years of experience helping shape and build investor relations teams and his deep relationships with the analyst community will be deeply valuable to us as we continue to grow and scale the Company.”

“ Starry has proven to be a true disruptor in the telecommunications industry with its unique technology, business model and customer-first approach,” said Barrett. “ I’m excited to join a mission-driven company like Starry at such a pivotal time. It’s a privilege to work with a team that believes so deeply in its mission to expand affordable connectivity and I look forward to helping build a world-class investor relations team to support the long-term success of the company.”

At Starry, Barrett will be responsible for building and leading the Company’s investor relations team. He will be an integral part of the Starry management and finance team supporting execution of the Company’s business goals. Barrett will report to Starry’s CFO, Komal Misra.

In addition to his previous investor relations roles, Barrett spent more than a decade as an equity analyst at SunAmerica Funds and ING Investment Management, covering the telecommunications, media and internet sectors. He also served as a sell side associate at Bank of America covering the media industry. Barrett is a graduate of Middlebury College and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia University School of Business.

