Star Tribune Names Code42 a 2021 Top Workplace

Code42 ranks 10th among top 60 midsize companies

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Code42, the Insider Risk Management leader, has been named one of the Top 175 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Among the top 60 midsize companies, Code42 was ranked #10 on the list. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2021 and was recently published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 30-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 175 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

“We are thrilled that our employees once again spoke loudly and named Code42 as a great place to work,” said Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. “Our team’s focus on building a supportive and innovation-oriented culture makes this a fun place to work. We often talk about ‘the relentless pursuit of better’ and we apply that approach to not only ourselves, but the mark we are making in our community. The Code42 Foundation has been working towards equity and inclusion since its inception four years ago and it is one of the employee-driven parts of Code42 that sets us apart.”

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 175 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

Code42 is a cybersecurity company based in Minneapolis. It’s award-winning Code42® Incydr™ data risk detection and response product allows security teams to effectively mitigate data exposure and exfiltration risks without disrupting legitimate employee collaboration and daily work. In addition to its market-leading product, Code42 has initiatives that enrich employee communities through volunteerism and philanthropy efforts, invest in employee mind and body wellness, enable technical collaboration and business operations, advance progressive thinking and innovation and promote transparent communications across all levels of the organization.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Nearly 3,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

