Star Guardian Sia Astelle Arrives in MapleStory M as the First, All-new Exclusive Character!

Last week, free-to-play mobile MMORPG MapleStory M from Nexon, brought the heavens down to Maple World with the release of its first original character, Sia Astelle. This brand-new Star Guardian (Magician class) has never been seen in other global versions of MapleStory, nor has the character been available in other versions of MapleStory M before!





Sia Astelle is the guardian of Oort, the home to the celestial order of stars. Her first duty is in service to the cosmos, guiding stars along their destined path. After a series of strange events occur, Sia arrives in Maple World when she is forced to leave her tranquil life on Oort behind.

In addition to the new Star Guardian character, MapleStory M’s latest update boasts a wide array of improvements and events to start the new year right, including max EXP stat increase from 250% to 300%, improvements to MapleStory M‘s end game gear Necro equipment, skill presets, and more.

Also, while playing as Sia Astelle, mobile Maplers can benefit from bonus rewards and events:

Pre-creation reward (1/11 after maintenance until 1/25) A reward for players who participated in ‘Sia Astelle Pre-Creation event’.

(1/11 after maintenance until 1/25) A reward for players who participated in ‘Sia Astelle Pre-Creation event’. Growth mission event (1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Rewards available for Sia after reaching a certain level and completing certain missions.

(1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Rewards available for Sia after reaching a certain level and completing certain missions. Mega Burning Plus event (1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Sia will earn an additional 2 levels every time the character levels up.

(1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Sia will earn an additional 2 levels every time the character levels up. Grow with Sia Astelle event (1/11 after maintenance until 2/12) – Rewards and EXP will be granted to another selected character player when Sia levels up.

Other celebratory events help ring in the new year in Maple World:

New Year event: “I Just Wanted to Have a Fulfilling Year, but Being Hero Is Too Much!” (1/11 until 2/22) – A series of multiple mini-game events where players need to save the world by participating in various tasks such as delivering food, collecting coins while hunting, and climbing trees to avoid obstacles. Maplers can also take down Lord Pixrog in a boss battle and receive rewards based on the participation count.

(1/11 until 2/22) – A series of multiple mini-game events where players need to save the world by participating in various tasks such as delivering food, collecting coins while hunting, and climbing trees to avoid obstacles. Maplers can also take down Lord Pixrog in a boss battle and receive rewards based on the participation count. 2023 Happy New Year! event (1/18 until 2/1) – Players can open lucky red envelopes with 2023 Special Energy acquired through hunting.

(1/18 until 2/1) – Players can open lucky red envelopes with 2023 Special Energy acquired through hunting. 2023 Lunar New Year 14-day Login event (1/18 until 2/8) – Players can log into MapleStory M for 14 consecutive days to earn rewards!

Visit the world of MapleStory M and experience the cosmic wonder of Sia Astelle! To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store or Google Play Store page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines, and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the legendary franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and celebrates its four-year anniversary in 2022 having 16 million total downloads globally.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2006, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

