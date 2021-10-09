Stanford Health Care Honored for Technology That Improves Patient Care

Stanford Health Care earned a Most Wired award for the use of digital technology that reduces costs, improves patient safety and experience, and enhances access to care.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stanford Health Care has achieved Level 9 status in this year’s Digital Health Most Wired Program for both the acute and ambulatory settings. The program is run by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and recognizes organizations that are leaders in health care technology.

The Digital Health Most Wired Program issues scores to health care organizations based on their responses to a survey about the technology they use, how pervasive its use is throughout the organization, and how inventive the technology is. The program’s mission is to encourage the use of technology to improve health around the globe.

Health care organizations rated 9 or 10 by the program have adopted innovative technologies throughout their enterprises. These technologies — including telehealth, price-transparency and cost-analysis tools, point-of-care data, and patient-facing systems — improve care quality and patient experience, lower costs, and create more access to care.

“The Most Wired achievement highlights our commitment to delivering innovative technologies that enable leading-edge patient care, education and discovery,” said Michael Pfeffer, MD, chief information officer and associate dean for Stanford Health Care and Stanford University School of Medicine. “This is possible only because of the incredible passion and dedication of our information technology teams coupled with the strong collaboration of our world-class faculty, staff and students.”

