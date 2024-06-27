Stafl Systems Accelerates Growth with Investment from WindSail Capital

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stafl Systems and WindSail Capital Group today announced that WindSail has invested in lithium-ion battery technology company Stafl Systems. This investment will help Stafl Systems continue its growth and increase its production capabilities to serve its customers.





“WindSail’s investment will help us grow to meet our customers’ needs for battery packs, battery management systems and powertrains,” said Erik Stafl, president and CEO of Stafl Systems. “We have developed high-performance and robust battery technologies that we are now deploying to customers with mission-critical applications. We proudly manufacture our products in the United States and are committed to delivering safe and reliable battery systems with market leading power and energy density.”

“We are very excited to partner with Stafl Systems for this next stage of growth,” said Matthew O’Rourke, managing director at WindSail Capital Group. “The company’s technology and experienced team are leading the industry in high-performance battery technology for off-highway applications, an important and rapidly growing market.”

About Stafl Systems:

Stafl Systems is a leading provider of high-performance lithium-ion battery packs, battery management systems, electric powertrains and telematics solutions for the aviation, defense, marine and off-highway vehicle industries. The company has grown from a solo consultancy run by Erik Stafl, an MIT-trained electrical engineer, to employing 60 people in two offices in South San Francisco, California.

About WindSail Capital Group:

WindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early-stage commercial businesses advancing energy and climate solutions. WindSail aligns with entrepreneurs to offer creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. https://www.windsailcapital.com.

