Stackline voted #2 in G2 Best Global Commerce Software

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stackline, the leader in full funnel connected commerce, has earned the Number 2 spot on G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards for the Top 50 Commerce Products. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Achieving the #2 rank out of a total of 6,148 products in the commerce category is a remarkable milestone that speaks volumes about Stackline’s unwavering dedication to its users. This achievement not only signifies an exceptional product but also reflects the company’s ethos of empowering customers to excel in the digital marketplace.

As a leading commerce software solution, Stackline goes beyond providing accurate data and impactful tools. It offers an exceptional experience built on trust, expertise, and a shared vision for the future of connected commerce. This is not only a triumph for Stackline, but also a victory for the entire community that relies on such technologies to push boundaries and set new standards.

What is G2?

G2.com is considered the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Currently, it sits at 90 million annual users, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies. Individuals use the website to make more informed software decisions based on authenticated customer reviews. G2.com has been around for over a decade and is considered the most reliable marketplace on the web.

G2 releases a series of reports each season to help organizations compare aggregated review scores in their target technology categories. These reports provide unique insight into the areas that matter most to buyers, from user satisfaction to product usability.

