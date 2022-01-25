StackCommerce Acquires BrandCycle, Enabling End-to-End Commerce + Content Platform for Publishers, Influencers, and Brands

With the acquisition, StackCommerce adds BrandCycle’s relationships with hundreds of major global retailers and thousands of influencers to expand publisher and merchant services

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StackCommerce, the leading commerce and content platform, announced today that it has acquired BrandCycle, an innovator in the affiliate management space that connects influencers and top publishers with premium retailers and brands.

BrandCycle represents thousands of social media influencers, who rely on its content monetization platform to drive revenue through product recommendations. The company’s expertise in affiliate marketing and reach with influencers attracts more than 500 global retailers and brands, including Macy’s, Under Armour, Adidas, and Etsy. In 2021, BrandCycle saw significant growth with the number of influencers on the platform increasing more than 50% year-over-year entirely through word of mouth.

For publishers and influencers, StackCommerce will provide a holistic commerce content solution that includes white-label marketplaces, exclusive high-margin digital offers, and best-of-web affiliate commission rates from the biggest brands and retailers in the world.

For retailers and brands, the acquisition offers an immediate and significant increase in reach to highly engaged communities through social platforms, creator content, and newsletters.

For consumers, StackCommerce can now surface more relevant products and household-name brands on the platforms where they’re already consuming media.

“The synergy between what BrandCycle and StackCommerce offer to different types of content creators and merchants is just one of the reasons we’re so excited to join the team at Stack,” said Lindsay Hittman, Co-Founder and President of BrandCycle. “With our combined strengths, we can provide an unparalleled service and platform for publishers, influencers, and brands of all sizes.”

“The BrandCycle team’s talent, skills, and knowledge are a perfect complement to where Stack is headed,” said Karl House, COO of StackCommerce. “Through our newly combined offering, publishers and influencers can now bring their audiences the most curated offers from the best brands in the world, all shared through the vehicle of content. When we look to the future of the industry, we’re incredibly enthusiastic about what we can accomplish together.”

BrandCycle was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP. Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor to StackCommerce.

StackCommerce

StackCommerce is the leading commerce + content platform. For consumers, we help them discover and purchase products directly on the news and content sites they visit daily. For merchants, we provide unmatched exposure through shoppable articles and product features on the world’s largest media outlets. For publishers, we power white-labeled e-commerce shops with on-site checkout for over 1,000 publishers including Yahoo!, CNN, Hearst, Mashable, NY Post, TMZ, MarketWatch, and many more. TPG’s Integrated Media acquired a majority stake in the company in December 2020, and StackCommerce was named one of the Built In Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in January 2022. Learn more at StackCommerce.com.

About BrandCycle

Founded in 2016 by leaders of top affiliate management agency Acceleration Partners, BrandCycle is a market leader in publisher representation. BrandCycle partners with more than 500 of the top global brands—including Old Navy, The Children’s Place, and Macy’s—to provide influencers and content creators of all sizes easy access to the best affiliate programs, expert customer support, and add-on consulting services to further optimize their affiliate activities. For brands, the company offers access to 4,000 fully-vetted mid- to long-tail publishers and large content-commerce sites for highly efficient recruitment, program activation, and engagement. Learn more at BrandCycle.com.

