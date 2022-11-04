St. Xavier University Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to Drive Inclusivity Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicago-based St. Xavier University has deployed YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to help drive inclusivity through providing accessible digital media and course content to its nearly 4,000 students.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. It enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background — from HTML, to electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more and provides a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility. Detailed reports at a course and institution level help measure and track accessibility.

“YuJa Panorama is available on any webpage, including those outside of the learning management system, which enables integrated website accessibility automatically,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to provide automated accessibility with visual data insights to help build accessibility practices and promote proactivity with accessibility.”

ABOUT ST. XAVIER UNIVERSITY

Saint Xavier University (SXU) was founded in Chicago by the Sisters of Mercy in 1846, holding the distinction of being Chicago’s first Catholic university as well as the first Mercy institution of higher learning in the world. Initially serving as a higher education institution for women and the poor, today the four-year, private Catholic institution serves a diverse population of persons who seek a Mercy education that prepares them to become successful, productive and compassionate members of society.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

