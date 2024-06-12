SSP Innovations Launches SSP Accelerate, the First Fixed-Fee Offering that Helps Small & Mid-sized Utilities Migrate to Esri’s Utility Network

Upcoming webinar on June 25th to showcase offering.





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation—SSP Innovations announced today the launch of SSP Accelerate, a packaged offering that helps electric and gas utilities migrate from Esri’s Geometric Network to the Utility Network (Modern Network Management). The fixed-fee, pre-configured, and optimized offering dramatically reduces the time, cost, and complexity typically associated with Utility Network implementations.

SSP Accelerate is based on the successes, artifacts, and lessons learned on large-scale Utility Network implementation projects. The solution starts with a pre-built design that reflects industry-best practices and culminates in a fully functional Utility Network implementation, complete with migrated data, network editing & management tools, and staff training. By starting with a ‘less is more’ design that covers the majority of a typical utility’s requirements, customers can focus their attention on moving their people, workflows, and data to the new system. SSP Accelerate provides a straightforward and affordable path to deploying the Utility Network.

“The utility industry is hungry for a packaged offering like SSP Accelerate. A migration solution that is orders of magnitude less expensive and time-consuming than traditional methods puts migration to the Utility Network in reach for hundreds of small to mid-sized utilities,” stated Wendy Jacobs, Executive Director Product Management. “By the same token, SSP Accelerate enables larger utilities with more complex operating scenarios and business goals to shorten their development efforts significantly.”

Patrick Vardeman, CEO added, “We’re excited to get to this place with the Utility Network. This is an inflection point where we’ll be able to move more utility customers into production with the Utility Network each year. We see it as a win-win for the industry.”

Esri ArcGIS Pro Utility Network extension is a GIS solution that helps transmission and distribution utilities manage their asset networks. The solution effectively acts as a digital twin of a utility’s installed network to support energy management, restoration, and field operations. Many utilities are in need of migration services as Esri will soon sunset earlier versions of its ArcGIS software. The migration effort is typically a substantial undertaking.

SSP Innovations is a leading Esri Platinum Partner in the utility and telecom industries. Hundreds of utility companies, pipeline operators and telecom providers worldwide trust SSP for GIS and data services, Utility Network implementations, strategic consulting, and a full suite of products aligned with Esri ArcGIS. From the introduction of the Utility Network platform, SSP has led the way with product development, strategic consulting, data preparation, and implementation services. Many of the largest utility companies in North America have chosen SSP for their Utility Network migration projects and celebrated their successful completion.

