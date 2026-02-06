SS&C Technologies Releases Record Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 2025 GAAP revenue $1,653.5 million, up 8.1%, Fully Diluted GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.77, down 21.4%

Record adjusted revenue $1,654.6 million, up 8.1%, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.69, up 18.2%

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC), a global provider of investment, financial and healthcare software and software-enabled services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data): 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change GAAP Results Revenue $1,653.5 $1,529.7 8.1% $6,272.2 $5,882.0 6.6% Operating income 368.6 357.9 3.0% 1,436.7 1,343.5 6.9% Operating income margin 22.3% 23.4% -110 bps 22.9% 22.8% 10 bps Diluted earnings per share attributable to SS&C $0.77 $0.98 (21.4)% $3.15 $3.00 5.0% Net income attributable to SS&C 193.1 248.2 (22.2)% 796.9 760.5 4.8% Adjusted Non-GAAP Results (defined in Notes 1 - 4 below) Adjusted revenue $1,654.6 $1,530.7 8.1% $6,276.2 $5,885.7 6.6% Adjusted operating income attributable to SS&C 634.2 581.9 9.0% 2,395.5 2,212.4 8.3% Adjusted operating income margin 38.3% 38.0% 30 bps 38.2% 37.6% 60 bps Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to SS&C (1) $1.69 $1.43 18.2% $6.14 $5.41 13.5% Adjusted consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C 651.0 599.1 8.7% 2,462.3 2,281.0 7.9% Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 39.3% 39.1% 20 bps 39.2% 38.8% 40 bps (1) Reflects non-GAAP tax rates of 19.2% and 22.0% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and 23.1% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. See Note 4 for more information.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Q4 2025 GAAP Revenue growth and Adjusted Revenue growth were 8.1 percent.

Q4 and FY 2025 Adjusted Organic Revenue Growth were 5.3 and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Net cash generated from operating activities of $1,744.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, up 25.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Returned $384.2 million to shareholders in Q4 2025, which included 3.7 million shares repurchased for $318.7 million and $65.5 million in common stock dividends.

Allocated over $1 billion in share repurchases in 2025, purchasing 12.3 million shares at an average price of $84.12 per share.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C of $651.0 million for Q4 2025, up 8.7 percent. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for Q4 2025 was 39.3 percent.

GAAP operating income margin for Q4 2025 was 22.3 percent and GAAP net income attributable to SS&C of $193.1 million for Q4 2025, down 22.2 percent.

“SS&C’s 2025 performance reflects exceptional execution and the depth and breadth of our product and service portfolio. This quarter, we delivered record adjusted revenues of $1,655 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $651 million, setting us up for a strong 2026,” says Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “AI advancements are rapidly reshaping the vertical software landscape. Our deep expertise and proprietary technology create a unique, deep and wide moat. This protective moat gives us time and perspective to leverage these innovations to drive long-term value.”

Operating Cash Flow

SS&C generated net cash from operating activities of $1,744.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1,388.6 million for the same period in 2024, a 25.7% increase. SS&C ended the fourth quarter with $462.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $7,473.2 million in gross debt. SS&C’s consolidated net leverage ratio as defined in our credit agreement stood at 2.80 times consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C as of December 31, 2025. SS&C’s net secured leverage ratio stood at 1.70 times consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C as of December 31, 2025.

Guidance

Q1 2026 FY 2026 Adjusted Revenue ($M) $1,608 – $1,648 $6,654 – $6,814 Adjusted Net Income attributable to SS&C ($M) $404 – $420 $1,662 – $1,762 Interest Expense1 ($M) $102 – $104 $398 – $408 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share attributable to SS&C $1.62 – $1.68 $6.70 – $7.02 Cash from Operating Activities ($M) – $1,713 – $1,813 Capital Expenditures (% of revenue) – 4.4% – 4.8% Diluted Shares (M) 249.2 – 250.2 248.1 – 251.1 Effective Income Tax Rate (%) 21.5% – 23.5% 21.5% – 23.5% 1Interest expense is net of deferred financing cost amortization and original issue discount

SS&C does not provide reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted Net Income to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. SS&C is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include acquisition transactions and integration, foreign exchange rate changes, as well as other non-cash and other adjustments as defined under the Company’s Credit agreement, that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Q1 2026 and FY 2026 GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted consolidated EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. See the accompanying notes for the reconciliations and definitions for each of these non-GAAP measures and the reasons our management believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations.

Earnings Call and Press Release

SS&C’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings call will take place at 5:00 p.m. eastern time today, February 5, 2026. The call will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and 2026 guidance. Interested parties may dial 888-210-4650 (US and Canada) or 646-960-0327 (International) and request the "SS&C Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675. In connection with the earnings call, a presentation will be available on SS&C’s website at www.ssctech.com. The call will be available for replay via the webcast on SS&C’s website; access: https://investor.ssctech.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Certain information contained in this press release, including information relating to, among other things, the Company’s financial guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2026 constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, expectations, intentions, projections, developments, future events, performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “may”, “assume”, “intend”, “will”, “continue”, “opportunity”, “predict”, “potential”, “future”, “guarantee”, “likely”, “target”, “indicate”, “would”, “could” and “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements are accompanied by such words. Such statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known but are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the economy and the financial services industry and other industries in which the Company’s clients operate, the Company’s ability to realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions, the effect of customer consolidation on demand for the Company’s products and services, the variability of revenue as a result of activity in the securities markets, the focus of the Company’s business on the asset management industry, the ability to retain and attract clients, the intensity of competition with respect to the Company’s products and services, risks from cyber-attacks, breaches of digital security, IT system failures and network disruptions, risks associated with third party providers, fluctuations in the Company’s operating results, terrorist activities and other catastrophic events, risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations, privacy concerns relating to the collection and storage of personal information, evolving regulations and increased scrutiny from regulators, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property assets and litigation regarding intellectual property rights, delays in product development, investment decisions concerning cash balances, tax risks, risks associated with the Company’s joint ventures, changes in accounting standards, evolving regulation and scrutiny from regulators, the Company’s exposure to litigation and other claims, risks related to the Company’s substantial indebtedness, and the market price of the Company’s stock prevailing from time to time, and the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can also be accessed on our website. Such “Risk Factors”, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Software-enabled services $ 1,364.1 $ 1,254.0 $ 5,211.1 $ 4,840.3 License, maintenance and related 289.4 275.7 1,061.1 1,041.7 Total revenues 1,653.5 1,529.7 6,272.2 5,882.0 Cost of revenues: Software-enabled services 763.9 669.1 2,839.3 2,618.8 License, maintenance and related 99.8 106.7 411.3 399.6 Total cost of revenues 863.7 775.8 3,250.6 3,018.4 Gross profit 789.8 753.9 3,021.6 2,863.6 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 175.6 156.6 625.0 584.2 Research and development 131.7 136.8 507.5 517.7 General and administrative 113.9 102.6 452.4 418.2 Total operating expenses 421.2 396.0 1,584.9 1,520.1 Operating income 368.6 357.9 1,436.7 1,343.5 Interest expense, net (111.4 ) (113.0 ) (426.3 ) (451.9 ) Other (expense) income, net (34.4 ) (7.6 ) (23.0 ) 8.9 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net (1.6 ) 3.7 (9.3 ) 24.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1.1 ) (1.1 ) (3.3 ) (31.2 ) Income before income taxes 220.1 239.9 974.8 893.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 26.1 (8.5 ) 176.1 132.0 Net income 194.0 248.4 798.7 761.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (1.8 ) (1.2 ) Net income attributable to SS&C common stockholders $ 193.1 $ 248.2 $ 796.9 $ 760.5 Basic earnings per share attributable to SS&C common stockholders $ 0.80 $ 1.01 $ 3.26 $ 3.09 Diluted earnings per share attributable to SS&C common stockholders $ 0.77 $ 0.98 $ 3.15 $ 3.00 Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 242.8 246.0 244.3 246.4 Diluted weighted-average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 251.5 254.5 253.1 253.8 Net income $ 194.0 $ 248.4 $ 798.7 $ 761.7 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency exchange translation adjustment 21.7 (229.2 ) 255.6 (115.1 ) Change in defined benefit pension obligation (8.6 ) 0.1 (8.6 ) 0.2 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 13.1 (229.1 ) 247.0 (114.9 ) Comprehensive income 207.1 19.3 1,045.7 646.8 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (1.8 ) (1.2 ) Comprehensive income attributable to SS&C common stockholders $ 206.2 $ 19.1 $ 1,043.9 $ 645.6

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 462.1 $ 567.1 Funds receivable and funds held on behalf of clients 3,799.5 3,162.2 Accounts receivable, net 978.7 902.0 Contract asset 49.2 47.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 193.7 179.8 Restricted cash 4.5 3.7 Total current assets 5,487.7 4,862.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 289.5 299.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 233.3 190.6 Investments 174.4 177.4 Unconsolidated affiliates 307.7 328.4 Contract asset 133.1 110.2 Goodwill 9,991.3 9,218.1 Intangible and other assets, net 4,094.7 3,858.0 Total assets $ 20,711.7 $ 19,044.7 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25.0 $ 20.0 Client funds obligations 3,799.5 3,162.2 Accounts payable 87.2 70.2 Income taxes payable 23.3 23.0 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 348.9 311.5 Interest payable 31.6 31.6 Other accrued expenses 303.4 249.7 Deferred revenue 492.4 486.1 Total current liabilities 5,111.3 4,354.3 Long-term debt, net of current portion 7,408.4 6,989.6 Operating lease liabilities 213.2 175.1 Other long-term liabilities 190.2 191.1 Deferred income taxes 846.8 725.5 Total liabilities 13,769.9 12,435.6 SS&C stockholders' equity 6,887.6 6,534.9 Noncontrolling interest 54.2 74.2 Total equity 6,941.8 6,609.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,711.7 $ 19,044.7

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 798.7 $ 761.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 703.8 680.1 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net 9.3 (24.4 ) Distributions received from unconsolidated affiliates 2.6 13.1 Stock-based compensation expense 257.7 203.3 Unrealized net losses (gains) on investments 3.4 (1.7 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 6.8 8.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.3 31.2 Loss on sale or disposition of property and equipment 35.1 1.6 Deferred income taxes (17.4 ) (115.4 ) Provision for credit losses 18.6 15.4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (46.0 ) (119.1 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6.6 ) (20.7 ) Contract assets (20.2 ) (25.1 ) Accounts payable 14.1 (10.7 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9.9 (16.5 ) Income taxes prepaid and payable (14.6 ) (13.8 ) Deferred revenue (13.7 ) 21.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,744.8 1,388.6 Cash flow from investing activities: Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,052.0 ) (647.1 ) Additions to property and equipment (80.8 ) (61.4 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 17.8 4.8 Additions to capitalized software (221.9 ) (194.3 ) Investments in securities (2.5 ) (0.1 ) Proceeds from sales / maturities of investments 0.8 6.9 Distributions received from unconsolidated affiliates 20.5 25.3 Collection of other non-current receivables 10.5 10.2 Net cash used in investing activities (1,307.6 ) (855.7 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Cash received from debt borrowings 1,187.0 5,545.0 Repayments of debt (765.1 ) (5,255.1 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (7.6 ) (39.4 ) Net increase in client funds obligations 307.5 235.8 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 425.5 355.1 Withholding taxes paid related to equity award net share settlement (79.2 ) (26.2 ) Purchases of common stock for treasury (1,036.0 ) (737.5 ) Dividends paid on common stock (253.8 ) (244.9 ) (Distributions to) proceeds from noncontrolling interests (21.8 ) 14.9 Net cash used in financing activities (243.5 ) (152.3 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9.6 (8.7 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 203.3 371.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,370.5 2,998.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,573.8 $ 3,370.5 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents $ 462.1 $ 567.1 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4.5 3.7 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in funds receivable and funds held on behalf of clients 3,107.2 2,799.7 $ 3,573.8 $ 3,370.5

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Disclosures Relating to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Note 1. Reconciliation of Revenues to Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents revenues adjusted to include a) amounts that would have been recognized if deferred revenue were not adjusted to fair value at the date of acquisition and b) amounts that would have been recognized if not for adjustments to deferred revenue and retained earnings related to the adoption of ASC 606. Adjusted revenues is presented because we use this measure to evaluate performance of our business against prior periods and believe it is a useful indicator of the underlying performance of our business. Adjusted revenues is not a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted revenues does not represent revenues, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to revenues as an indicator of our operating performance. Adjusted revenues as presented herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Below is a reconciliation of adjusted revenues to revenues, the GAAP measure we believe to be most directly comparable to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,653.5 $ 1,529.7 $ 6,272.2 $ 5,882.0 ASC 606 adoption impact — — — (2.2 ) Purchase accounting adjustments impact on revenue 1.1 1.0 4.0 5.9 Adjusted revenues $ 1,654.6 $ 1,530.7 $ 6,276.2 $ 5,885.7

The following is a breakdown of software-enabled services and license, maintenance and related revenues and adjusted software-enabled services and license, maintenance and related revenues.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Software-enabled services $ 1,364.1 $ 1,254.0 $ 5,211.1 $ 4,840.3 License, maintenance and related 289.4 275.7 1,061.1 1,041.7 Total revenues $ 1,653.5 $ 1,529.7 $ 6,272.2 $ 5,882.0 Software-enabled services $ 1,365.2 $ 1,254.9 $ 5,215.1 $ 4,844.0 License, maintenance and related 289.4 275.8 1,061.1 1,041.7 Total adjusted revenues $ 1,654.6 $ 1,530.7 $ 6,276.2 $ 5,885.7

Note 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income represents operating income adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue and related costs, ASC 606 adoption impact and other expenses. Adjusted operating income is presented because we use this measure to evaluate performance of our business and believe it is a useful indicator of our underlying performance. Adjusted operating income is not a recognized term under GAAP. Adjusted operating income does not represent operating income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our operating performance. Adjusted operating income as presented herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures by other companies. The following is a reconciliation between adjusted operating income and operating income, the GAAP measure we believe to be most directly comparable to adjusted operating income.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 368.6 $ 357.9 $ 1,436.7 $ 1,343.5 Amortization of intangible assets 164.7 157.5 632.5 606.6 Stock-based compensation 84.8 55.4 257.7 203.3 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 2.1 2.1 8.8 11.6 ASC 606 adoption impact 0.1 0.1 0.4 (1.9 ) Acquisition related (2) 5.4 0.5 11.5 3.2 Facilities and workforce restructuring 8.9 8.0 45.1 41.6 Other (3) 0.4 1.4 6.0 8.6 Adjusted operating income $ 635.0 $ 582.9 $ 2,398.7 $ 2,216.5 Adjusted operating income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4) (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (3.2 ) (4.1 ) Adjusted operating income attributable to SS&C common stockholders $ 634.2 $ 581.9 $ 2,395.5 $ 2,212.4

(1) Purchase accounting adjustments include (a) an adjustment to increase revenues by the amount that would have been recognized if deferred revenue were not adjusted to fair value at the date of acquisition, (b) an adjustment to increase personnel and commissions expense by the amount that would have been recognized if prepaid commissions and deferred personnel costs were not adjusted to fair value at the date of the acquisitions and (c) an adjustment to decrease depreciation expense by the amount that would not have been recognized if property, plant and equipment were not adjusted to fair value at the date of acquisition. (2) Acquisition related includes costs related to both current acquisitions and the resolution of pre-acquisition matters for prior period acquisitions. (3) Other includes additional expenses and income that are permitted to be excluded per the terms of our Credit Agreement from Consolidated EBITDA, a financial measure used in calculating our covenant compliance. (4) In 2021, we entered into a joint venture named DomaniRx, LLC in which we are the majority interest holder and primary beneficiary. As such, we consolidate DomaniRx, LLC as a variable interest entity. Adjusted operating income attributable to noncontrolling interest represents adjusted operating income based on the ownership interest retained by the respective noncontrolling parties.

