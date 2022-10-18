SS&C Europe Upgrades Financial Services Offering with Napier’s AI-enhanced Compliance Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced that the financial services firm SS&C Europe will be upgrading its offering with Napier’s AI-enhanced financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, which includes Client Screening and Transaction Monitoring tools. SS&C Europe is the UK’s largest fund administrator.





Napier Continuum enables large-scale customer screening and re-screening capabilities, and has been designed to scale alongside increasing compliance obligations as the business grows, making it the natural choice for SS&C.

SS&C Europe will now benefit from increased visibility over transactions moving through its systems, gaining access to detailed intelligence data to manage workflows more efficiently. Napier’s flexible and scalable platform will allow SS&C to adapt easily to any future business requirements.

Greg Watson, CEO at Napier, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with SS&C to provide them with a robust, agile anti-money laundering compliance system. Our solutions are engineered to empower compliance teams to make fully informed and data-driven decisions, minimising false positives and false negatives. It’s great to see another industry leader implementing our solutions and we look forward to working together.”

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world.

ssctech.com

About Napier

Napier is a compliance technology specialist that helps financial institutions to fight financial crime more efficiently and effectively. Founded on broad experience and deep expertise, Napier’s cutting-edge platform increases efficiency and minimises risk by successfully combining big data technologies with AI and machine learning. Their intelligent approach to financial crime compliance underpins organisational policy, process and procedure, so financial institutions can focus on being more effective at detecting suspicious financial activity in a more cost-efficient way. The Napier platform is fast, scalable and easily configurable. It rapidly strengthens financial crime defences while meeting compliance obligations and challenges in any sector.

www.napier.ai

