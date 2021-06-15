SS8 to Present 5G Lawful Intelligence Challenges

As Communication Service Providers Migrate to 5G Stand Alone

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SS8Networks—SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, today announced it will be an exhibitor and speaker at ISS World Middle East to be held June 28-30, 2021 at the JW Marriott in Dubai, UAE.

2021 is a pivotal year for 5G, as more and more telcos commercially deploy the new technology on multiple and different environments. SS8 has gained significant knowledge regarding how 5G will impact Lawful Intelligence platforms as a result of their multiple field deployments and customer trials. While at ISS World MEA, SS8 plans to share some of that knowledge with Law Enforcement, Public Safety, Government and Intelligence Agencies.

On Monday, June 28, Dr. Cemal Dikmen, Chief Technology Officer for SS8, will present “Real World Interpretation of 5G LI Requirements and Implications for Carriers and LEAs With 5G”. A session designed to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with processing 50 to 100 times more data and the new level of requirements needed for Lawful Intercept solutions.

“We are excited to be at ISS again and at our first face-to-face show since the pandemic began. We look forward to discussing the technology requirements needed for 5G Lawful Intelligence implementation,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “At SS8 it is our mission to provide the most advanced Lawful Intercept, Intelligence and Monitoring Center platforms and help intelligence agencies assure a safer tomorrow. The ISS event helps us attain that mission.”

