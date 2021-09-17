SS8 Announces Interoperability with AudioCodes

Partnership Provides Compliant Mediation Solution for AudioCodes Customers

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliant—SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept, Lawful Intelligence and Monitoring Center platforms, today announced the interoperability of SS8’s Xcipio and AudioCodes’ Mediant SBC lawful interception (LI) solution.

SS8’s Xcipio is a standards-compliant LI mediation and administration solution engineered to meet 3GPP 5G standards. It handles both the lawful interception and handoff of communication intelligence data from within a telecom network. By completing SS8’s Acceler8 interoperability testing in advance, communication providers can adhere to law enforcement agencies’ requests for communication data within a voice call, including VoIP.

“AudioCodes and SS8 share several customers and the successful interoperability testing is an exciting step as we work together to serve them,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “With this collaboration, customers can quickly integrate a compliant lawful interception solution with AudioCodes’ products, minimizing delays and ensuring reliability.”

AudioCodes is committed to providing state-of-the-art voice calling solutions to its customers. Having successfully completed interoperability testing with SS8, AudioCodes can easily roll out its secure, scalable, and feature-rich solutions to service providers who will benefit from quick, easy, and reliable deployments.

“AudioCodes is delighted to expand our relationship with SS8 and complete the interoperability testing,” said AudioCodes Vice President Product, Yehuda Herscovici. “AudioCodes is dedicated to supporting our service provider customers and this partnership provides them with the ability to rapidly deploy a compliant lawful interception solution and deliver the communications data required by intelligence agencies.”

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a leading network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers, and five of the largest systems integrators in the world. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com

