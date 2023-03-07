SRM Strengthens Transformational Banking Consulting Services to Help Financial Institutions Excel in Today’s Digital Environment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions across North America and Europe, announced several moves illustrating their commitment to transformational banking consulting, including core systems, open banking, and fintech investment strategy consulting services.

SRM collaborates on strategies with its bank and credit union clients that lead to better technology decisions and increased efficiencies. SRM has a strong history of delivering core banking system assessments, vendor selection, and negotiating with core system vendors on behalf of their clients. The goal is to ensure fair market pricing and maintain solid relationships while achieving the features and functionality required to meet and exceed strategic objectives.

SRM has added Jeff Ostheimer, Director of Fintech Advisory Services. Ostheimer joined SRM after 17 years at Finastra. He has spent time helping banks and credit unions on their digital transformation journeys focused on core banking, digital banking platforms, and ancillary services.

Additionally, SRM hired Mike Langenkamp as Director, Community Financial Institutions. Langenkamp previously worked for Fiserv, where he gained a deep understanding of the needs of the financial services community. In his new role at SRM, he delivers core banking and digital transformation projects.

“Jeff Ostheimer and Mike Langenkamp are valuable additions to our team,” said Ben Mrva, Chief Revenue Officer. “They bring tremendous industry knowledge and experience to SRM. They understand the pace of consolidation and expansion in the core systems and open banking world. And they will be instrumental in our push to provide clients with a comprehensive, transformative suite of services and solutions.”

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. SRM has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for timely and relevant insights.

