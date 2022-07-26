SRM Celebrates 30 Years of Cost Savings & Strategic Guidance for Clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions and other industries across North America and Europe, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and reflecting on three decades of providing vendor contract negotiation and strategic advisory services that lead to improved profitability for clients worldwide.

The company was founded in 1992 by Curtis Downs, now SRM’s Chairman of the Board, who developed the unique shared savings business model the company still uses today.

“After spending many years in the pharmaceuticals industry, I was well aware of pricing volatility. I realized I could do something to help organizations get better deals from vendors, improve their bottom line, and add measurable value and quantifiable benefits,” Curtis Downs said. “With a mixture of faith, skills, and tenacity, I founded SRM and was fortunate to cultivate a team of talented, dedicated professionals who were just as passionate as I am about saving our clients millions of dollars on contracts they would have otherwise continued to pay more than fair market value for.”

SRM improves profitability for clients by utilizing proprietary benchmarking data, knowledgeable consultants, and impartial quantitative and qualitative analysis. It specializes in identifying previously undiscovered opportunities for growth or savings, aligning expenses with industry benchmarks, and fostering supplier partnerships with a focus on quality and long-term stability.

“Our mission has always been to improve our clients’ bottom line by adding measurable value that ties directly to our work product,” Downs continued. “Our core values, commitment to individualized service, and work culture set us apart in the industry and have been the pillars of our long-term success. Nothing makes us happier than hearing from our clients about their positive experiences working with our people and the outcomes that allow them to ‘future proof’ their institutions and reinvest in their people, products, and communities.”

“SRM will continue to grow so that we can better serve our clients,” Brad Downs, SRM’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “In addition to our core business in North America, our team in Europe continues to expand, which is an exciting part of our growth trajectory. We aspire to be the global leader in unlocking value and improving the bottom line for clients near and far. We’re 30 years in, and we know the best accomplishments of our company are still to come.”

