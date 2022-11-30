SRM Adds Payments Expert and Banking Advisor Doug Leighton to the Company’s International Advisory Board

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions and other industries across North America and Europe, announced today that payments veteran and trusted banking advisor Doug Leighton has accepted a non-executive board position on the company’s International Advisory Board.

Leighton is well known for his work at Visa, where he spent 23 years supporting community banks and credit unions, most notably in the role of SVP, Head of US Community Accounts. His teams supported over 7,000 clients, enabling them to get the best payment products and support from the global payments leader. Leighton now leads Tahoma Advisors, a consultant to fintechs, credit unions, and community banks focused on innovation and digital transformation.

Leighton’s addition to this global board emphasizes SRM’s investment in serving financial institutions of varying sizes, sophistication, and needs. His expertise in payments, fintech, and digital transformation will continue to influence a diverse set of products and services offered by SRM.

SRM’s Chief Executive Officer, Brad Downs, shared some thoughts on this addition: “Doug Leighton’s ability to innovate, to scale businesses, to understand client needs, and to build exciting partnerships is a perfect fit for our advisory board and its mission. I am certain Doug will become a key advisor and contributor as we come to the end of 2022 and look ahead to an exciting year of strategic growth and enhanced services in 2023. He’s another terrific addition to the group we’ve worked diligently to strengthen throughout the year.”

SRM specializes in identifying previously undiscovered opportunities for growth or savings, aligning expenses with industry benchmarks, and fostering supplier partnerships with a focus on quality and long-term stability. SRM’s growing advisory services offerings include payments strategy, operational enhancement, technology road mapping, and infrastructure planning for digital assets technology.

“Joining SRM’s International Advisory Board is a wonderful opportunity. I’ve always respected how SRM works transparently with clients and vendors and the values the company’s leadership team demonstrates in every interaction,” said Leighton. “Add to that the group they’ve assembled on this advisory board, and it’s simply a top-notch recipe for innovation and growth. I’m thrilled to be a part of it all.”

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. SRM has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for timely and relevant insights.

Contacts

Neil Dougherty



VP, Marketing & Communications



484.354.6465



ndougherty@srmcorp.com