SRC Selected by NIST’s Advanced Manufacturing Office to Define the Future of Microelectronics and Advanced Packaging Technology (MAPT)

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a world-renowned high technology research consortium, announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Advanced Manufacturing Office to define the future technology goals of the microelectronics and advanced packaging technology (MAPT) industry.

Per the $300,000 award, over the next 18 months SRC will develop a manufacturing roadmap for MAPT including identification of essential technologies and steps needed to develop a workforce to support the roadmap. SRC was the only awardee chosen by NIST’s Advanced Manufacturing Office to focus on these emerging MAPT technologies. This roadmap will be created and used by the community to bolster emerging microelectronics applications and fortify the microelectronics supply chain.

“SRC’s proven leadership as a world-renowned facilitator of interdisciplinary research makes us uniquely suited to address the real and present challenges of bringing the R&D community together to set the technical direction for strengthening the U.S. economy and securing supply chains in the microelectronics industry. NIST’s recognition of our capabilities creates an exciting opportunity to establish essential research infrastructure in the field of microelectronics and advanced packaging technology” said SRC President and CEO, Dr. Todd Younkin.

According to SRC Chief Scientist Victor Zhirnov, “The selection of SRC highlights the need for mapping out the future of emerging microelectronics. This award closely aligns with SRC’s Decadal Plan which stresses the urgency of increased funding in this area.”

In developing the roadmap, SRC looks forward to building consensus and working with leaders from industry, government, and academia. Key partners for governance of this roadmap will include representatives from AMD, IBM, Intel, Texas Instruments, Purdue University, SUNY Binghamton, and Georgia Institute of Technology. Minority Serving Institutions (MSI’s) such as Morgan State University and Hampton University will play a vital role in bringing diverse perspectives to the roadmap and expanding workforce development opportunities. Additional information, including partners that provided Letters of Support for this collaboration, can be found at src.org/about/nist-mapt-roadmap/.

About SRC

Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC.org), a world-renowned, high technology-based consortium, serves as a crossroads of collaboration between technology companies, academia, government agencies, and SRC’s highly regarded engineers and scientists. Through its interdisciplinary research programs, SRC plays an indispensable role in addressing global challenges, using research and development strategies, and advanced tools and technologies. Members of SRC work synergistically together, gain access to research results, fundamental IP, and highly experienced students to compete in the global marketplace and build the workforce of tomorrow.

About NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation’s oldest physical science laboratories. Its mission is to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.

