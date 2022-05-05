Square to Hold Sixth Annual Unboxed Developers Conference on May 12, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Square announced today that it will host Square Unboxed, its annual partner and developer conference, on May 12, 2022. Square Unboxed will be fully virtual and free to attend.

At the conference, Square will announce new products and partnerships from its developer platform and broader partner ecosystem. The virtual event will also feature a conversation between Block co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and Changelog founder Adam Stacoviak about Square’s vision for its developer platform and why it is central to the company’s strategy.

In addition, Square Unboxed will feature a keynote on building commerce solutions from technologist and Spatial Labs founder Iddris Sandu, as well as product and business updates from Alyssa Henry, Head of Square; Nick Molnar, Afterpay co-founder and Afterpay Lead at Square; Brian Grassadonia, Head of Cash App, and other key leaders from across the company.

“Our platform and the developers that build on it have enabled Square to strategically expand the sizes and types of sellers we serve over the past few years,” said Square’s GM of Partnerships & Developer Platform, Vijay Vachani. “As Square continues to grow upmarket and work with increasingly diverse businesses and verticals, APIs like the ones we offer today – and the ones we’ll announce at Unboxed – provide developers and partners with tools to build customized solutions that sellers can leverage to grow their business.”

Square’s platform offers a suite of APIs and SDKs that enable developers to build software and hardware integrations that can service businesses of all types and sizes. Attendees will learn more about the latest API releases and how developers and the businesses they serve can strategically leverage the platform to grow with Square. Attendees can also sign up for hands-on, technical workshops designed exclusively for developers, by developers.

Unboxed 2022 kicks off at 9:00 am Pacific Time on May 12th, and registration is open now. All attendees will receive a recording of the sessions.

Boilerplate:

Square helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurants and retail operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, an appointment booking platform, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



press@squareup.com