Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close. Square will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square’s Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square’s purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

Contacts

Media Contact

press@squareup.com

Investor Relations Contact

ir@squareup.com