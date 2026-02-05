SQUARE ENIX Unveils New Titles and Trailers in Latest Nintendo Direct

New Entry in the PARANORMASIGHT Series Announced; FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox; The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Release Date Revealed

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FF7R--During today’s Nintendo Direct, SQUARE ENIX announced PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse, the second installment in the series, following the cult hit PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, is coming to Nintendo Switch™ and other major platforms on Feb. 19. The company also revealed that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the acclaimed sequel and second game in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake series, is coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC on June 3.

In addition to these exciting announcements, the Nintendo Direct also debuted a new trailer for the upcoming action-RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, which is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms on June 18.

PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse

PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse, the next entry in the mystery adventure PARANORMASIGHT series, launches worldwide digitally on Feb. 19, 2026, on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam® and iOS and Android. Pre-orders open later today.

Watch the PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse Announcement Trailer here: https://youtu.be/-kV4Be41nTA

Set against the backdrop of Showa-era Japan and themed around urban legends and occult, this new title is developed by the original creators of 2023’s PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo. Featuring a new setting, folklore and cast of characters, PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse presents a new “Curse” for players to uncover. By blending real-world locations with authentic legends, the game delivers a deeply immersive mystery experience.

Although PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse presents a standalone experience, players who have yet to experience the series’ first entry, PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, can purchase the title now until Feb. 18 at a 75% discount on Switch and iOS and Android.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, Android

Developer: SQUARE ENIX, Co., LTD.

ESRB: M (Mature)

Available: Feb. 19, 2026

Website: https://www.square-enix.com/paranormasight/file38/en-us/

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the recipient of over 125 perfect scores and 40 Game of the Year awards from critics worldwide, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC with Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming support on June 3, 2026.

Watch the FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Trailer here: https://youtu.be/4i5JJ5auooo

Digital pre-orders are now open across all platforms, with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC version receiving a 20% discount until June 10, 2026. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition on either Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox platforms will receive the Moogle Trio Summoning Materia, Posh Chocobo Summoning Materia, Armor: Shinra Bangle Mk. II and Armor: Midgar Bangle Mk. II in addition to the Digital Deluxe Edition’s standard bonuses, which include the Magic Pot Summoning Materia, Accessory: Reclaimant Choker, Armor: Orchid Bracelet, digital artbook and mini-soundtrack.

Additionally, those who pre-order the physical Nintendo Switch 2 edition will receive one Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Zack Fair card featuring variant art by Tetsuya Nomura, while supplies last.

This release of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will also include the “Streamlined Progression” feature, originally introduced for FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE’s debut on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox platforms. The Streamlined Progression feature introduces unlimited MP and HP at all times, unlimited limit and ATB gauge during battles, 9,999 damage, easier weapon ability acquisition, and more to streamline gameplay and allow players to focus on the story and hybrid combat.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is a standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet. The game sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH delivers an unforgettable experience to players filled with unexpected twists, memorable characters and jaw-dropping set pieces that longtime fans and newcomers can both enjoy.

Additionally, the PlayStation®5 and PC versions of the game will undergo a permanent price reduction from Feb. 9, 2026*:

Standard Edition - $49.99

Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99

Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade - $20.00

Digital Twin Pack - $79.99

Digital Twin Pack Deluxe Edition - $99.99

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC with Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming support

Developer: SQUARE ENIX, Co., LTD

ESRB: T (Teen)

Available: June 3, 2026 (Available now on PlayStation®5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Website: https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/

* Updating pricing may not be reflected simultaneously on all storefronts. Please double check the pricing before making your purchase from Feb. 9 on.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales will be available on June 18, 2026. Starting today, the game is available for physical and digital preorder on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, with physical preorders also available for Nintendo Switch 2. Digital Nintendo Switch 2 preorders will be available in the near future.

Watch The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Launch Date Announcement Trailer here: https://youtu.be/N9gCPws7lzE

To prepare for the adventure, starting today, players who pre-order a digital and/or physical edition of the game will receive Elliot’s Departure Pack, which includes various items that give Elliot an edge, including a Departure Brooch accessory, which increases the amount of currency and magicite fragments enemies drop, and Attack Up sword Magicite. In addition to the standard digital edition of the game, a Digital Deluxe Edition is also available for pre-order and includes the Fairy Bangle accessory, Cherry Blossom Anklet accessory and Roselle Ring accessory.

A physical Collector’s Edition is also available for pre-order exclusively through the Square Enix Store. This edition includes the base game plus an original soundtrack and desk clock statue featuring Faie.

In The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, the duo Elliot and Faie traverse a vast world across four ages, teeming with enemy hordes, hidden caves and ancient ruins. Elliot can wield seven weapon types—ranging from close-quarters swords to versatile chains and sickles that can reel in enemies. Each weapon is customizable through Magicite, allowing players to tailor their combat style. Faie’s powerful Magic is formidable in and out of battle, whether she’s striking enemies, retrieving hard-to-reach items, or aiding in exploration.

The game will also feature several new and improved features based on feedback from the Debut Demo (available for download on Nintendo Switch 2), including faster movement speed for Elliot, refinements to the weapon shortcut menu and additional difficulty options. A full list of updates will be shared via the official game website.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store

Developer: SQUARE ENIX, Co., LTD

ESRB: T (Teen)

Available: June 18, 2026

Website: https://www.square-enix-games.com/games/the-adventures-of-elliot-the-millennium-tales

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The game is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game revolving around iconic hero, Cloud Strife and his pursuit of the antagonist Sephiroth has sold over 15.3 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films and merchandise.

Now, Square Enix’s FINAL FANTASY VII remake project created by a team of original and new developers, retells the story of the genre-redefining RPG across three distinct, and standalone games. The first game of the trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is now available on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, PS5® and PS4® consoles and PC. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the trilogy, has been praised by both players and critics across the globe, earning more than 125 perfect scores from media and 40 Game of the Year awards, and is available now for PC and the PS5® console. It will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC with Xbox Play Anywhere support on June 3, 2026.

About PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse

Developed by the same team behind 2023’s cult hit PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, the second entry in the series, PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse, offers a new standalone story set in Showa-era Japan. This multi-perspective, folklore-infused mystery unfolds on a summer island, centering on the enigma of a mermaid said to grant immortality. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and iOS and Android devices on Feb. 19, 2026.

About The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales introduces a fantastical adventure set in the world of Philabieldia—a savage land overrun by fierce beasts. When a mysterious set of ruins is discovered just beyond the protective walls of the Kingdom of Huther, humanity’s sole bastion, a young adventurer named Elliot and his fairy companion, Faie, embark on a perilous journey—one that will unfold across thousands of years.

Developed by Team Asano, who have created masterpiece RPGs including the OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT series, The Adventures of Elliot marks the team’s first real time action RPG. The duo Elliot and Faie will traverse a vast world teeming with enemy hordes, hidden caves and ancient ruins. Elliot can wield seven weapon types—ranging from close-quarters swords to versatile chains and sickles that can reel in enemies. Each weapon is customizable through magicite, allowing players to tailor their combat style. Faie’s powerful Magic is formidable in and out of battle, whether she’s striking enemies, retrieving hard-to-reach items, or aiding in exploration. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam on June 18, 2026.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX and TAITO branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY, which has sold over 207 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST, which has sold over 95 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© SQUARE ENIX

FINAL FANTASY, DRAGON QUEST, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, SPACE INVADERS, and TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. “PlayStation" and “PS5” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

