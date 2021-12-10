Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ Forspoken Confirmed for Release on May 24, 2022

Actor Pollyanna McIntosh Revealed as the Voice Actor for Tanta Prav;



Pre-Orders Available Now on PlayStation®5 and PC

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at The Game Awards, SQUARE ENIX® and Luminous Productions unveiled a new trailer for the studio’s debut title, Forspoken, announcing a worldwide release date of May 24, 2022. The trailer was introduced by Forspoken star Ella Balinska, who plays protagonist Frey Holland, and actor Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead series), who has joined the cast as the ruthless Tanta Prav.

To watch the new “The Game Awards 2021” trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/Tku_2N6yhgc

In the new trailer, fans are given a closer look at the mysterious land of Athia and meet some of its last remaining citizens. Players also learn about the impending corruption called the “Break”: a devastating miasma that relentlessly corrupts everything it touches. Frey has somehow mysteriously survived this strange phenomenon, offering Athia a beacon of hope.

New action-packed gameplay featured in the trailer showcases how Frey’s quest in Athia will take her through a variety of diverse environments where she will learn how to use magic parkour to traverse across the unknown land in a fast and fluid manner, as well as her magic abilities to battle Athia’s dangerous beasts that she will encounter on her journey, including the newly revealed Breakzombies and Jabberwock.

Players were also introduced to a new character in Forspoken—the maddened evil sorceress, Tanta Prav—who is voiced and performed by The Walking Dead’s (TV Series) Pollyanna McIntosh. “It’s been wild playing Tanta Prav and I’m excited for players to meet her and experience her as Frey does: a remorseless, unrelenting powerhouse, full of secrets,” said McIntosh. “I think she will prove to be a ruthless adversary for players as they follow Frey on her journey in the land of Athia.”

SQUARE ENIX and Luminous Productions also revealed details of the Digital Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order from today. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains several exciting bonuses, including:

Rare Resource Kit (Only included for the PlayStation®5 console Digital Deluxe Edition)

Mini Artbook (Digital Download)

Mini Soundtrack (Digital Download)

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust prequel story DLC*

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive the below unique gear and items to aid them in their journey through Athia:

No Limits Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Trigger Happy Nails and Crafting Starter Kit (PS5™)

and (PS5™) Elite Cloak, Spectra Combo Necklace and Overclock Nails (PC)

The Digital Standard Edition is also available to pre-order from today. Players who pre-order the digital standard edition for PS5 or PC (via STEAM®, Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store) will also receive the above pre-order bonus items for the respective platform at launch.

The physical (disc) version** of the game will also be available from participating retailers. Pre-orders of the physical (disc) version are subject to local retailer availability and schedule***.

Designed for PS5, Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. Forspoken will launch simultaneously on the PS5 and PC (via STEAM®, Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store) on May 24, 2022. This title is not yet rated by the ESRB.

To learn more about Forspoken, visit: www.forspoken.com.

* Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC coming Winter 2022, following the game’s launch. Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access to this prequel story DLC when it becomes available.



** In-game digital pre-order bonus items not available by pre-ordering the physical version.



*** The start of pre-orders for the physical version will vary by retailer.

