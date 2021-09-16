Square announces Early Access Program to its Product Ecosystem for Spanish Businesses

The program, with limited space, is available to all types of companies that want to test Square’s services prior to general availability

Square services include point-of-sale software and hardware to accept in-store and online payments, as well as tools to build an online store

Spain is the third European country where Square has launched this year, after its recent entries in Ireland and France

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Square, the globally recognized software, payments, and hardware solution for all types of businesses, today announces the launch of its Early Access Program in Spain. The service, which is now available for beta-testing in Spain, offers exclusive access to an integrated set of omnichannel tools for businesses and freelancers to sell and deliver their services more easily, both in-store and online. This program, which is available for a limited time, is now looking for SMEs and larger businesses throughout Spain that want exclusive access to comprehensive solutions that are used by millions of businesses around the world. Merchants who enroll in the Early Access Programme can get started with Square products in just days, with no long-term contracts or start-up fees, and qualify for free Square hardware.





With an ecosystem of products that fully integrate with each other, Square offers all-in-one solutions for multiple business needs: creating online stores, accepting physical card payments, accessing revenue faster, managing inventory or a busy kitchen, and easily setting up appointments, among many other services tailored to save businesses time and make it easier for them to adapt and grow. The company seeks to provide all the tools necessary for businesses and entrepreneurs to start, manage, grow, or adapt their business, as needs evolve.

“Setting up my Square products was really easy and we were able to take payments from day one,” said Carlos Tallon, who owns Pasteleria Tallon. “The transaction speed has been impressive, helping us serve even more customers during busy periods. The Square design is a perfect accompaniment to the look and feel of our Pasteleria and integrates seamlessly with our Square software, allowing us to accept payments online and offline.”

Square continues its European expansion with a focus on Spain, a country where 99% of companies are SMEs

Already used by millions of businesses around the world, this is the first time Square is available to Spanish companies and freelancers. The company, founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, was already present in Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This year it began further expansion in Europe, with the launch of its services in Ireland and, more recently, in France. Spain is now the third European country where Square has landed this year, a market in which SMEs account for 99% of the company’s business.

“We’re delighted to bring Square’s integrated suite of products and services to Spanish businesses,” says Jason Lalor, Square’s Executive Director for Europe. “Our omnichannel ecosystem of hardware and software has been designed with businesses of all types and sizes in mind, to help them adapt, run and grow. We’re excited to begin partnering with Spain’s rich business community to refine and enhance our products before the official launch, ensuring we deliver the solutions Spanish businesses need to thrive, both in person and online.”

An Early Access Program with limited capacity

Spanish retailers interested in accessing Square’s Early Access Program should visit https://squareup.com/es/es/espana-aa for more information and to secure their place. These places are limited and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Square plans to launch its products for general availability in Spain in 2022.

