SquadLocker Powered by Augusta Sportswear Named Official Retailer of PONY Baseball & Softball

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SquadLocker, a leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company, has signed a three-year agreement to be the official retailer of the PONY Baseball & Softball official uniform produced by Augusta Sportswear. This partnership will provide local operators with frictionless online ordering and direct home delivery to players and coaches across the country.

PONY Baseball & Softball is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Washington, Pennsylvania. PONY has organized youth baseball and softball leagues and tournaments since 1951, and each year, more than 500,000 players play PONY in over 4,000 leagues throughout the United States and over 40 countries worldwide.

“We know that PONY and their local operators need a solution that allows them to manage their brand while also helping to fund larger initiatives like growing participation, improving safety, etc.,” said SquadLocker CEO, Gary Goldberg. “Our online storefront, single unit customization, and on-demand fulfillment provides an integrated solution for PONY Baseball & Softball and their community. They can now spend less time worrying about ordering uniforms and more time fulfilling their mission of ‘Protect Our Nation’s Youth’ by providing experiences in youth baseball and softball that will help young people grow into healthier and happier adults.”

“By leveraging the SquadLocker platform, we know we can provide a great customer experience to all coaches, players, and fans of Pony Baseball & Softball,” said PONY Baseball & Softball President, Abe Key. “With an always-on storefront for ordering and fulfillment, we can serve the greater organization and community with the uniforms and spiritwear they want and need at the touch of a button.”

“Augusta Sportswear is excited to partner with both SquadLocker and PONY Baseball & Softball in bringing uniforms and spiritwear to all,” said Augusta Sportswear CEO, Dave Elliott. “This partnership allows us to help PONY get their brand in-market through uniforms and spiritwear. And through the creation of this partnership with Augusta and SquadLocker, PONY can invest back into their organization to continue to grow the game.”

The three-year licensing partnership and always-open online retail store technology launched on March 18.

About SquadLocker:

SquadLocker is a leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming the way sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.

About PONY Baseball and Softball

PONY Baseball and Softball is an international amateur youth baseball and girls softball organization, headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1951, PONY has over 500,000 annual participants ages 5-18 in baseball and girl’s softball. The name PONY comes from the acronym, Protect Our Nation’s Youth. Member leagues are designed as a method of community action to help young people develop into better adults through participation in organized and supervised recreation. For more information contact PONY Baseball and Softball at P.O. Box 225, Washington, Pennsylvania 15301, by phone at (724) 225-1060, fax at (724) 225-9852 or e-mail us at info@pony.org. Our website is www.pony.org.

About Augusta Sportswear

Augusta Sportswear Brands is driven by a mission to inspire a physically fit lifestyle, healthy families, and connected communities. As a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-performance activewear and spirit wear for teams, coaches, athletes, fans & corporate needs, our family of brands offers a complete source for performance and athletic apparel and uniforms from head to toe. To learn more, visit augustasportswear.com.

