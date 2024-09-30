SPRY’s Streak of Excellence Continues With 12 G2 Fall 2024 Badges

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SPRY Therapeutics, creator of rehab therapy’s first fully integrated AI-powered EMR, has once again secured a top spot in the G2 Fall 2024 Reports, earning 12 badges across key categories. This consecutive win follows SPRY’s success in the Summer 2024 Reports, where it earned nine badges. SPRY also advanced to third place on the highly competitive Grid® Report for Physical Therapy. Covering key categories such as Physical Therapy, Medical Billing, EHR, Patient Scheduling, and Medical Practice Management, SPRY earned recognition for its leadership in user support, ease of doing business, customer relationships, user recommendations, and the coveted “Users Love Us” badge.





“This consecutive win underscores our unwavering commitment to consistency and excellence in the rehab therapy industry,” said Brij Bhuptani, co-founder and CEO of SPRY. “A year ago, SPRY wasn’t even ranked among the top 85 companies. By the G2 Summer 2024 Report, we had advanced to fourth place, and now, just a quarter later, we’ve reached the No. 3 spot on the Physical Therapy Grid® in the G2 Fall 2024 Report. Our dedication to improving customer relationships, offering top-tier support, and continuously evolving to meet the needs of rehab therapy professionals has been the key to our ongoing success.”

In addition, SPRY secured the No. 1 spot on the Physical Therapy Relationship Index, earning the prestigious Best Relationship badge. This review-based recognition highlights SPRY’s commitment to building and nurturing strong partnerships with its customers. SPRY also received two Leader badges in both the Small-Business Grid® Report for Physical Therapy and overall Grid® Report for Physical Therapy categories.

The feedback from SPRY users on G2.com highlights the reasons behind the company’s continued recognition:

“SPRY is a gamechanger in the physical therapy world.”

“The customer service at SPRY is second to none, and the software evolves with our needs.”

“Spry stands out with its use of modern technology and its commitment to staying at the forefront of the field.”

“Finally, a platform that takes both the clinical and billing sides of the practice into consideration.”

“The billing support is fantastic. Not only have they made sure we are comfortable with the switch, they have made billing so much easier. Their system has allowed us to be more in control. The system itself is wonderful! Very user friendly and it really sets you up for a clean claim.”

“The system is very user-friendly and has improved efficiency across our front desk, clinical and billing staff.”

“Spry has improved all aspects of our company, from improving therapist workflow to be able to deliver better outcomes to patients to improving efficiency of all staff including the administrative team. It has led to improved reimbursement, happier therapists, and an overall more efficient company.”

View the full list of SPRY reviews on G2 at www.g2.com/products/spry-spry/reviews.

About SPRY Therapeutics, Inc.

SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. is the inventor of SPRY EMR, an integrated practice management solution designed to empower rehab therapy professionals to succeed — from the front desk to clinical operations to the back office. Built on an adaptable, future-forward platform, SPRY supports the evolving needs of physical, occupational and speech therapists. Since 2021, SPRY has developed a reputation for flexible workflows, rapid implementation, and high-velocity claims processing, all within a single, easy-to-use platform. For more information, visit www.sprypt.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

SPRY EMR is a trademark of SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. All other brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

