Sprinklr Named Innovative Products Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CXM #CX--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), has been named a winner in the Innovation Products Category of the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, a global recognition program honoring companies, products, and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact. Sprinklr was recognized as an innovator in AI, specifically for Sprinklr’s AI agents purpose-built for customer experience.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."

Sprinklr AI Agents bring autonomous, goal‑oriented intelligence directly into customer experience workflows. They are designed to observe, reason, and act across marketing, care, research, and commerce use cases and are currently helping enterprises operate faster, smarter, and with greater consistency at scale.

“AI is only transformative when it’s deeply connected to real business outcomes,” said Karthik Suri, Chief Product Officer at Sprinklr. “Powered by Sprinklr’s unified data foundation, rich customer context, and the ability to turn insights into action, Sprinklr AI Agents bring enterprise‑grade intelligence to every customer touchpoint. This award underscores our commitment to building AI that is scalable, responsible, and results‑driven.”

Sprinklr joins 159 winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology. The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners reveal a clear trend: innovation is no longer about just having AI, it’s about how you use it. Winners are building platforms, automating workflows, and focusing on trust, privacy, and security as core to their mission.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs, these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), empowering brands to deliver extraordinary experiences at scale — across every customer touchpoint.

By combining human intelligence with the enhancements and insights of artificial intelligence, Sprinklr helps brands earn trust and loyalty through personalized, seamless, and efficient customer interactions. Sprinklr’s unified platform provides powerful solutions for every customer-facing team — spanning social media management, marketing, advertising, customer feedback, and omnichannel contact center management — enabling enterprises to unify data, break down silos, and act on real-time insights.

Today, 1,900+ enterprises — including Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and 60% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Sprinklr to help them deliver consistent, trusted customer experiences worldwide.

Press:

Austin DeArman

pr@sprinklr.com