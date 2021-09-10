Sprinklr Introduces Modern Research Lite

A self-service solution for large enterprises to quickly discover critical brand insights

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today introduced Modern Research Lite, the easiest way for global brands to trial a lightweight version of Sprinklr Modern Research capabilities. Users can get started for free for 30-days with no commitments. Marketing, product, and public relations professionals can now discover AI-powered insights about their customers, brand, and competitors in minutes.

Today’s Digital Research Challenges

Today, many companies rely on survey data to get customer feedback, which is time consuming and causes delays in insights. With Sprinklr, companies can access real-time actionable insights about market trends, product research, and competitor offerings.

Additionally, there is an overwhelming amount of social media and news sites to monitor, and many organizations struggle with efficiently analyzing incoming messages, pulling actionable insights from mentions, preventing a crisis before it goes viral, and most importantly – providing a memorable customer experience.

As customers increasingly demand best-in-class digital experiences, companies need to be able to easily unlock insights across digital channels, automate reporting, and manage brand reputation in order to exceed customer expectations.

Modern Research Lite

Modern Research Lite gives enterprise brands a self-serve way to trial a lightweight version of Sprinklr Modern Research, and includes the following benefits:

Seamless login experience with zero configuration

Clean, sleek UI

Dashboards for dozens of use cases

Brand and customer experience insights

Competitive intelligence

Ability to easily share insights and dashboards with internal team members

“As more customers use digital channels, the amount of unstructured publicly available data – from reviews to comments – is unprecedented. This data creates a tremendous challenge for brands that don’t have advanced AI-powered capabilities and strong social media channel partnerships,” said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr. “With Sprinklr Modern Research Lite, any large enterprise is empowered to unlock valuable insights from analyzing data in minutes.”

Availability: Sprinklr Modern Research Lite is available today – start your trial here.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Rachel Alvarez



PR@Sprinklr.com