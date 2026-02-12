Sprinklr Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CXM #CX--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results will be released before market open on March 11, 2026. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com.

Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30am ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the website. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or / +1 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13758800. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), empowering brands to deliver extraordinary experiences at scale — across every customer touchpoint.

By combining human intelligence with the enhancements and insights of artificial intelligence, Sprinklr helps brands earn trust and loyalty through personalized, seamless, and efficient customer interactions. Sprinklr’s unified platform provides powerful solutions for every customer-facing team — spanning social media management, marketing, advertising, customer feedback, and omnichannel contact center management — enabling enterprises to unify data, break down silos, and act on real-time insights.

Today, 1,900+ enterprises — including Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and 60% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Sprinklr to help them deliver consistent, trusted customer experiences worldwide.

