Springboard Launches 12-Week Tech Sales Bootcamp to Train Students for High-Pay Sales Roles

Leading EdTech Platform Launches First-of-its-Kind Program to Offer Pathway for Non-Tech Workers into Tech Careers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard, an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through comprehensive, human-guided programs, has announced that enrollments are now open for its new Tech Sales Bootcamp, the first-of-its-kind from a high-profile learning platform and a new pathway for non-tech workers to enter high-pay, high-demand tech careers.

Tech sales is a rapidly growing industry that offers high-paying, exciting careers, often with high-growth enterprise SaaS companies, that call for communication skills, strong sales fundamentals and processes, and hands-on experience with modern sales and research tools. The market value of just the top 10 SaaS companies rose to $1.23 trillion in 2021. The average tech sales starting salary with less than 1 year of experience exceeds $71,000, while the average total compensation for Tech Sales Director roles is over $242,000.

“We’ve trained over 10,000 students to enter competitive tech careers with an emphasis on experiential learning and best-in-class career services, and we’re excited to offer a new route for non-technical workers to join the tech industry,” said Kelvin Tse, General Manager at Springboard. “To design the course, we listened closely to tech companies that are looking to build their sales teams—we’re in a great position to match graduates with companies that are ready to hire students right out of the program.”

Through its Tech Sales Bootcamp, Springboard aims to prepare students with soft and technical skills necessary to thrive in the industry. In the 12-week course, students will learn from an online curriculum that includes videos, articles, quizzes, and live learning sessions, all created and curated by leading industry experts. Through a mixture of experiential and assessment-based learning, students will learn to build and maintain sales pipelines using CRM programs like Salesforce, practice and receive feedback from sales experts and classmates, and develop fluency in language and concepts used in B2B tech sales.

The bootcamp will prepare students for entry-level sales jobs including Sales Development Representative and Business Development Representative. The Tech Sales Bootcamp curriculum was exclusively developed in partnership with Winning by Design, a well-established sales training organization that has trained teams at some of the tech industry’s leading companies including Adobe, Asana, DocuSign, and Uber Eats.

“We help sales professionals master the skills needed to make an impact for their customers,” said Dan Smith, Chief Learning Officer at Winning by Design. “In partnership with Springboard, we’re training those who are launching a career in tech sales with the skills they need to be successful on day one of their new roles. By completing our course, students will be empowered to continuously build and grow their skill sets.”

With a deep focus on preparing students for a career, all students receive support from a personal career coach and the Springboard career services team. To date, Springboard graduates have been hired by more than 2,000 companies, including over 50% of the Fortune 100. The Tech Sales Bootcamp is Springboard’s first new program offering since its high-growth Cybersecurity program launch in January 2021.

Enrollment for the Springboard Tech Sales Bootcamp is now open, and classes will begin on March 14, 2022. Prospective students can enroll or learn more about the Tech Sales Bootcamp at springboard.com/courses/tech-sales-career-track. Employers interested in exploring opportunities as an official hiring partner can request further information at hire.springboard.com.

About Springboard

Founded by Parul Gupta and Gautam Tambay in 2013, Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives through education by 2030. Springboard believes that each student is unique and needs a learning experience designed to fit their life’s pace, supported by advisors and mentors. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive, mentor-led online learning programs. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Reddit, and Boeing. Springboard has also trained corporate teams at Visa, Gusto, and The North Face. Springboard was recently named one of the 2022 GSV EdTech 150 — a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Springboard is a 2020 Inc. 5000 company based in San Francisco, recently named a Top Workplace for Women by Elpha, and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Reach Capital, Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corp., Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

About Winning by Design

Winning by Design is a global B2B revenue consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. With our experience as operators of high-growth companies, we apply scientific frameworks and proven models to help Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams at B2B companies and global enterprises achieve impact. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations around the world, including Uber Eats, DocuSign, MURAL, and OwnBackup. The company has been recognized for its success, including earning placements as one of the fastest growing private companies (#147 on the Inc. 5000 of 2021, and #2 on Silicon Valley Business Journal).

