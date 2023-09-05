Home Business Wire Springboard Enterprises Announces 17 Members of Inaugural 2023 Digital Health Council
Business Wire

Springboard Enterprises Announces 17 Members of Inaugural 2023 Digital Health Council

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard Enterprises, an organization with more than two decades of accelerating the growth of women-led start-ups has announced its inaugural 2023 Digital Health Council.


The Council includes a diverse group of distinguished industry leaders from healthcare, life sciences, and technology, along with top consultants, investors and attorneys who will serve as advisors to Springboard Digital Health Cohort members.

Springboard’s powerful network has long supported industry leading Digital Health companies such as Everly Health, b.well, Medable and other notable Springboard Alumna companies. Springboard is tracking emerging trends such as connected health, telehealth, and AI in healthcare and will continue to support women entrepreneurs innovating in these and other areas of Digital Health. The digital health market is estimated to be growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 25% from 2019 to 2025 (Statista 2022).

We’re building a future where innovation meets well-being, technology nurtures healthier lives and collective wisdom drives impactful change. We’re proud to welcome these industry-transformers to Springboard’s Digital Health Council, whose insights and collaborations will help shape the future of healthcare,” says Ashley Lundy, Vice President of Programs at Springboard Enterprises.

2023 Council Members include:

For details on how to participate in the Digital Health Council, contact Ashley Lundy, VP of Programs at ashley@springboardenterprises.org.

About Springboard Enterprises

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 890+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. spingboardenterprises.org

Contacts

Liz McGonigal

Director of MarComm

Springboard Enterprises

484-824-3048

liz@springboardenterprises.org
https://sb.co/
Washington, D.C.

Articoli correlati

CerroZone™ Meets and Exceeds Requirements of ASHRAE Standard 241-2023, Control of Infectious Aerosols

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CerroZone™ LLC’s air purification platforms have become the first to meet and exceed the requirements for Air Purifiers...
Continua a leggere

September is National College Savings Month and the Perfect Time to Save for College

Business Wire Business Wire -
Open a ScholarShare 529 account between September 1-30 and receive a $100 bonusSACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September is National College Savings...
Continua a leggere

Get Bark Into Your School-Year Routine With Wag Hotels

Business Wire Business Wire -
— While the kids head back to class, the furbabies can head to doggie daycare —SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer might...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php