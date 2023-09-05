Springboard Enterprises Announces 17 Members of Inaugural 2023 Digital Health Council

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard Enterprises, an organization with more than two decades of accelerating the growth of women-led start-ups has announced its inaugural 2023 Digital Health Council.





The Council includes a diverse group of distinguished industry leaders from healthcare, life sciences, and technology, along with top consultants, investors and attorneys who will serve as advisors to Springboard Digital Health Cohort members.

Springboard’s powerful network has long supported industry leading Digital Health companies such as Everly Health, b.well, Medable and other notable Springboard Alumna companies. Springboard is tracking emerging trends such as connected health, telehealth, and AI in healthcare and will continue to support women entrepreneurs innovating in these and other areas of Digital Health. The digital health market is estimated to be growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 25% from 2019 to 2025 (Statista 2022).

“ We’re building a future where innovation meets well-being, technology nurtures healthier lives and collective wisdom drives impactful change. We’re proud to welcome these industry-transformers to Springboard’s Digital Health Council, whose insights and collaborations will help shape the future of healthcare,” says Ashley Lundy, Vice President of Programs at Springboard Enterprises.

2023 Council Members include:

About Springboard Enterprises

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 890+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. spingboardenterprises.org

