Springboard and UMass Global Launch a Four-Program Technical Skills Online Learning Partnership

Springboard’s largest university partnership delivers mentor-led online educational bootcamps to help working adults

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard, an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through comprehensive, mentor-led programs, and the University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global) today announced a four-program partnership with tracks in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Data Science, and Software Engineering. The partnership is Springboard’s largest to date. With a direct focus on working adults and non-traditional students, the partnership aims to prepare individuals for high-demand technical careers by providing mentor-led learning, project-based curricula, career support and job placement services.

“This partnership builds on our strength of providing deep and flexible learning opportunities to students at any stage in their career journey, and Springboard’s expertise in project-based online learning with a career-centric focus complements our own,” said Ricardo Lorenzana, Dean of the UMass Global School of Extended Education. “We’re thrilled to provide new pathways to a range of rapidly growing career opportunities.”

Through its partnership with Springboard, UMass Global will offer six-month programs with self-paced, asynchronous programs in cybersecurity, data analytics, data science, and software engineering that will continue to offer the flexibility for working students that UMass Global is known for.

Students in corresponding programs will receive hands-on experience and develop unique portfolios of work in the following areas:

Participate in a 360-hour cybersecurity bootcamp that covers industry fundamentals, systems and network security, vulnerability assessment, and security operations, followed by a capstone project intended to showcase specialized skills to potential employers.

Go beyond just the technical skills in the data analytics bootcamp to focus on areas where employers find the biggest gaps – strategic thinking, problem-solving, and communication.

The 500+ hour data science curriculum features coursework on the Python data science stack, data wrangling, storytelling with data, inferential statistics, machine learning , and more, along with two capstone projects focused on realistic data science scenarios.

, and more, along with two capstone projects focused on realistic data science scenarios. Cover key aspects of front-end web development, back-end web development, databases, and data structures and algorithms throughout the software engineering curriculum, inclusive of two full-stack capstone projects.

“At Springboard, we’re working to create positive change in the lives of as many students as possible, and we found total alignment with our partners at UMass Global,” said Sanam Raza, General Manager of University Partnerships at Springboard. “This partnership puts us on an exciting trajectory to grow our impact and create strong pipelines to great careers for our students.”

According to Springboard, students who have completed similar programs from Springboard to-date have received job offers from companies including Amazon, Facebook, Dell, IBM, Salesforce and over 50% of the Fortune 100. The programs will be open to the public. Prospective students do not need previous industry or academic experience to enroll. Upon completion of a program, students will receive a certificate of completion, which is a stand-alone award and does not confer credit toward a UMass Global degree. Students will also have continued access to Springboard’s career support including 1-on-1 support from a career coach.

Enrollment for all programs is open as of today, January 31, 2022. Asynchronous instruction will begin for the programs in Cybersecurity and Software Engineering on March 14, 2022. Asynchronous instruction in Data Analytics and Data Science will begin later in 2022. Students can enroll or sign up to be notified about enrollment updates at careerbootcamps.umassglobal.edu.

About Springboard

Founded by Parul Gupta and Gautam Tambay in 2013, Springboard is on a mission to transform one million lives through education by 2030. Springboard believes that each student is unique and needs a learning experience designed to fit their life’s pace, supported by advisors and mentors. More than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive, mentor-led online learning programs. Graduates have landed jobs with employers like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Reddit, Facebook, and Boeing. Springboard has also trained corporate teams at Visa, Gusto, and The North Face. Springboard was recently named one of the 2022 GSV EdTech 150 — a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Springboard is a 2020 Inc. 5000 company based in San Francisco, recently named a Top Workplace for Women by Elpha, and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Telstra Ventures, Vulcan Capital, SJF Ventures, Reach Capital, Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corp., Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

About University of Massachusetts Global

University of Massachusetts Global, formerly Brandman University, is a private, nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. The university offers undergraduate, graduate, credential, and certificate programs designed to be relevant to more than 90 career paths. UMass Global serves nearly 23,000 students, about 16,000 of whom are enrolled in academic credit programs, at 25 physical campuses in California and Washington, as well as online. UMass Global offers fully online courses for students anywhere in the United States and for military personnel serving abroad. For more information, visit the university’s website.

Contacts

Demonstrate PR on behalf of Springboard



Jenn Eiskamp



springboard@demonstratepr.com

415-400-4214

UMass Global



Andrew Edwards



edwards1@umassglobal.edu

949-383-3156