SpotSee Rolls Out New Tilt Monitor, TiltWatch RFID

The RFID-enabled, tilt-monitoring product helps deter damage throughout the supply chain

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotSee®, a global leader in supply chain indicators that protect products against damage and ensure supply chain integrity, has expanded its TiltWatch product line to include an indicator that combines tilt-monitoring capabilities with passive radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology. The new TiltWatch® RFID alerts users when a product has been tipped or mishandled.





“There are a number of products that cannot be laid on their side without causing damage,” said Angela Kerr, vice president, product management, SpotSee. “When you are serious about keeping goods positioned correctly through the supply chain, a tilt-monitoring indicator is a logical choice. By combining RFID technology with a tilt indicator, TiltWatch RFID provides clear evidence when a shipment is transported or stored at an inappropriate angle.”

TiltWatch RFID was designed to encompass all the benefits of a condition-monitoring program while also giving users an electronic record of information, captured in an enterprise resource planning (ERP) or warehouse management system. When goods pass through an RFID gate, the TiltWatch RFID tag quickly identifies if products might have been damaged due to being tipped. Users then know if there is a need for further inspection of a package. Data provides transparency by identifying trouble spots in the supply chain and conveying the need for refined processes to reduce supply chain disruptions.

The indicator is triggered when the item it’s affixed to is mishandled and tilted beyond 80 degrees. TiltWatch RFID gives users an electronic record; communicating that damage may have occurred when scanned with any Gen 2 UHF reader. While it provides a visual sign of tilt by turning read, reading the indicator with RFID eliminates the need for visual inspection which speeds the receiving process. This cost-effective, single-use indicator is serialized, tamperproof and not affected by random vibration encountered in transportation.

To learn more about TiltWatch RFID’s capabilities, visit: https://spotsee.io/rfid.

About SpotSee

A global leader in condition-indicating solutions, SpotSee helps customers spot and see changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides connected, visual, mechanical, and chemical solutions that enable over 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships as they travel through global supply chains. SpotSee’s solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity, and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR Code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, ThermoStrip, BriteLine, ShockWatch and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing, and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and operates 6 manufacturing facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

