SpotOnSite: The Future of Facilities Management, Designed to Help Contractors and Facility Managers Save Time and Money

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The construction industry currently has two imperative needs: Transparency & Technology. Two years spent in a pandemic brought important face-to-face meetings to virtual, saving everyone time while maintaining connections. The creators of SpotOnSite desired to bring the same brilliant efficiencies to property management and contractor maintenance by reducing the number of face-to-face meetings required to complete property repairs. SpotOnSite is a mobile application that connects work orders with contractor availability in order to reduce onsite visits, increase transparency between all parties involved, and improve efficiency when completing site inspections.





What can SpotOnSite help manage?

SpotOnSite identifies parking lot repairs, including: potholes, ADA hazards, exterior issues, tree removal or trimming, landscaping maintenance, roofing repairs, exterior lighting, and snow removal. It can also be used for the management of all types of facilities, such as commercial parking lots, golf courses, stadium venues, retail shopping centers, logistic centers, and more.

What is the process when using the SpotOnSite app?

With the help of satellite imagery, SpotOnSite is able to measure all aspects of a property directly from a mobile device. This allows for obtaining exact measurements of an area that needs a contractor’s attention. Using this information, the highlighted area can be labeled and areas of concern become easier for contractors to properly analyze what’s needed and where. The app will also allow the addition of photos and/or videos to corresponding issues, thus providing clear explanations to take place without requiring additional face-to-face meetings.

Can SpotOnSite help eliminate miscommunications?

Designed to be a collaborative tool that helps ensure successful projects, SpotOnSite ensures less miscommunication and more efficiency. Sharing property inspections or issuing external links to individuals, outside of the network, further allows for a transparent process from when a project starts until its completion.

The mobile application also allows managing your projects within your team by using the time-stamped and date comment log feature. With SpotOnSite, you can expect fewer change orders, more transparent communication, and a more efficient process from start until finish. For contractors, facilities managers, or anyone in the construction industry, this new technology will be an essential piece to generating more success for your business in 2022!

