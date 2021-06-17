SpotOn Teams Up with Order with Google for Easy Food Ordering Experience

New online ordering integration helps restaurants get discovered and take orders faster and more efficiently.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OnlineOrdering—SpotOn, a leader in fully-integrated restaurant management systems, today announced a new integration with Order with Google to bring an even easier online ordering option to its restaurant clients. This integration enables customers to seamlessly order from SpotOn’s restaurant clients directly through Google Search and Maps, using SpotOn Order.





Most online food orders begin with a search. Now, hungry consumers can easily find and order directly from SpotOn restaurant clients using Google Search and Google Maps

Consumers can support independent restaurants by simply using SpotOn Order, a commission-free online ordering solution that allows restaurants to keep their profits instead of paying costly commissions to a third party

According to Sense360, 63% of consumers prefer to order directly from a restaurant, likely due to consumers’ growing awareness of tight restaurant margins and the debilitating impact of costly third party commissions. SpotOn Order enables consumers to discover and order from restaurants through the restaurant’s website and now through Google Search and Google Maps. By simply searching for “sushi near me” or “bagels in San Francisco” on Google Search or Google Maps, consumers can discover and seamlessly order from restaurants without needing an app or a login. SpotOn Order clients have the potential to save up to $90,000 per year by avoiding costly commissions charged by third party apps, which can be up to 30% of each order.

As with all SpotOn Order integrations, orders placed via Google are sent straight to the restaurant’s POS, boosting efficiency for online order fulfillment. In addition, restaurants using SpotOn Order are able to keep their customer data to gain insights into ordering trends and build repeat customers through SpotOn reporting and marketing tools, which are complementary with the platform. The integration also consolidates menu changes for restaurant owners, meaning that once they update their menu on their SpotOn Order platform, changes will automatically be updated to Order with Google.

“We know that restaurants operate on the slimmest of margins and that online ordering fees can often make or break their bottom line,” said Doron Friedman, co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of SpotOn. “By offering this integration with Order with Google at no additional charge we’re doubling down on our commitment to help restaurants get more guests in the door and more food out the door. Every new integration, every new product, every decision we make is about helping restaurants compete and win.”

As part of SpotOn’s commitment to providing restaurants with the best technology, SpotOn‘s new integration with Order with Google makes it even easier for its restaurant clients to get discovered and take online orders. The integration is available at no additional cost to existing SpotOn Order clients and is the latest in a series of product enhancements that continue the company’s mission to help restaurants reach new customers and grow revenue.

One solution for dine-in, take-out, delivery, and more—SpotOn Order creates a seamless experience for a restaurant and its customers. In addition to Google, SpotOn Order is also integrated with SplickiIt, ItsaCheckmate and SpotOn Delivery, powered by DoorDash to help restaurant owners save thousands with a flat rate delivery cost. Restaurants can take advantage of other SpotOn restaurant products to take their business to the next level with enterprise reporting, customer loyalty, and the management of their Google Business Profiles.

SpotOn provides restaurateurs with a fully-integrated restaurant management platform complemented by 24/7/365 support from Restaurant Success Managers that know restaurants. From a lightning-fast point-of-sale to digital loyalty rewards to build repeat business, SpotOn’s robust hardware and software solutions are built for restaurateurs, by restaurateurs with input from industry leaders like Michael Mina and Matthew Kenney to drive restaurant efficiency and revenue through an incredible customer experience.

To learn more about SpotOn Order and Order with Google visit spoton.com/restaurants

About SpotOn

SpotOn’s mission is to give small and midsize businesses a fighting chance, providing innovative software and payment solutions, supported by local and personal service, and delivered at a fair price. A leader in fully-integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, reservations, online ordering, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. For more information about SpotOn online ordering visit spoton.com.

Contacts

Megan Palmer



MPalmer@spoton.com

410-262-7349