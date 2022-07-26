SpotOn Named Top-Rated Restaurant Point-of-Sale by Users in Competitive Comparison by Capterra

According to real user reviews, SpotOn is the top-rated POS for Restaurants, Bars, and Retail

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotOn, one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies, has been named the top-rated point-of-sale (POS) among competitors based on real user reviews. The Competitive Comparison Report is created by Capterra, a trusted online service that helps organizations find the right software solutions for their operations.

Capterra’s Competitive Comparison report also shows SpotOn outperforming competitors in average user ratings across key industries, including:

In the restaurant industry: SpotOn outperforms Toast, Square, and Clover as the highest-rated Restaurant POS system.

SpotOn outperforms Clover, Toast, and EPOS as the highest-rated Bar point-of-sale system. In retail: SpotOn outperforms Square, Clover, and Lightspeed as the highest-rated Retail point-of-sale system.

“We build our technology and run our business on empathy. We put our clients at the center of everything we do, asking, ‘Will this make life easier? Will it drive revenue? Will it streamline admin? Will it solve a problem when they need it most?’ It’s all about flexibility and working the way they work,” said Kevin Bryla, Head of Customer Experience at SpotOn. “Being named the top-rated POS company based on real user reviews is the best form of recognition we can imagine. It is a testament to the heart and hustle that drives our team, and motivates us to continue innovating and getting better every day.”

SpotOn tops the chart for Restaurant POS

Based on reviews from restaurant operators, SpotOn received the highest marks among its competition across all categories measured, including functionality, ease of use, customer support, and value for money.

As it steadily climbed the charts to the top spot, SpotOn has tripled its revenue in the restaurant sector as operators look to grow revenue, manage costs, and improve the guest experience. The company attributes its growth to the ability to stay hyper-focused on restaurateurs’ greatest challenges.

In November, SpotOn acquired Dolce Software, a complete labor management solution that simplifies tip-pooling, payroll, scheduling, and compliance.

Earlier this year, the company rolled out “Points of Profit,” a roadmap for operators to protect their narrow profit margin from the effects of inflation and prolonged labor challenges.

Last month, SpotOn announced a partnership with MarginEdge to integrate inventory management to help clients gain better insight for making smart decisions to improve their bottom line.

“It’s an incredibly challenging time to run a restaurant, so we’re focused on simplifying business for operators – delivering strong, stable tech that is easy to use and makes staff training simple; building integrations or partnerships that streamline operations; answering the phone when our clients need us,” said Bryla. “Showing up for our clients in a way that reflects and respects their reality has been the key to our success, and we’re honored to see that reflected in the recognition as top Restaurant POS.”

To ensure their clients’ success, SpotOn provides industry-leading, personalized service to support them throughout the partnership and make the best use of software integrations. Throughout the onboarding and activation phases, SpotOn empowers clients with in-depth training and procedures, including in-person and live, online training, webinars, and an extensive portfolio of documentation and videos. Throughout the life of the partnership, support is available 24/7 with real-time phone support, automated help desk and email assistance, and an archive of product-specific FAQs, forums, and articles.

“SpotOn has been terrific right from the beginning. I’ve used multiple POS and this is the best thus far.” – Daniel K., General Manager, Hospitality

“Our bartenders love the platform for its ease of use, new bartenders coming from other point of sale systems rave about SpotOn.” – Tony B., Director of Operations, Hospitality

Capterra Competitive Comparison Methodology

To be included in Capterra’s Competitive Comparisons a company must have received 10 minimum reviews in the 12 months prior to publication to qualify and must have received the highest overall rating when compared to 3 competitors in that category and the category average. Providers must beat those same competitors and category average in at least 2 out of 4 of the remaining rating fields. Competitors are determined by a multi-factor algorithm that is based on software buyer behavior.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that “works the way you work,” and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

