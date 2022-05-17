SpotOn Named Top Performer in Bar and Restaurant POS, Customer Loyalty, and Online Ordering Software in Capterra 2022 Shortlist Report

Driven by customer reviews, Capterra’s recognition reinforces SpotOn’s commitment to providing operators with innovative all-in-one solutions and unmatched customer support.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Shortlist--SpotOn, one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies, has been recognized as a top performer in Customer Loyalty, Online Ordering, Bar POS, and Restaurant POS Software products by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software solutions for their operations.

“We built a software, payment, service and support model from the ground up to help restaurants be more successful,” said Kevin Bryla, Head of Customer Experience at SpotOn. “Being ranked by restaurateurs as the best platform is incredibly motivating for us to stay focused on delivering for our customer.”

To prepare their restaurant and bar clients for success, SpotOn provides an unparalleled level of service to ensure they feel supported throughout the customer journey and make the best use of their software integrations. Throughout the onboarding and activation phases, SpotOn empowers clients with in-depth training and procedures including in-person and live, online training, webinars, and an extensive portfolio of documentation and videos. Throughout the partnership, support is available 24/7 with real-time phone support, automated help desk and email assistance, and an archive of product-specific FAQs, forums, and articles.

This award comes on the heels of SpotOn’s latest client-focused initiatives, including “Points of Profit,” a roadmap for operators to protect profit margin from the effects of inflation and labor challenges, and recent partnership with MarginEdge to integrate inventory management to help clients improve their bottom line.

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders across multiple channels and industry categories that offer the most popular solutions available. The 2022 Capterra Shortlist reports for Bar POS Software, Restaurant POS Software, Online Ordering Software, and Customer Loyalty Software are available now online. More information on SpotOn’s leading software solutions ad Capterra recognitions can be found at: https://www.capterra.com/p/197473/SpotOn-Restaurant/.

Previously recognized as an Emerging Favorite in Capterra’s 2021 Shortlist across multiple categories, and one of Capterra’s 2020’s Top 20 Restaurant POS Software, SpotOn empowers businesses with the digital tools they need to operate efficiently and grow their profit margin, supported by personalized service and delivered at a fair price. In addition to fully-integrated restaurant management systems, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions including marketing, website development, reservations, online ordering, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work", and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

