SpotOn Introduces Sidekick To Power Food Trucks

New product expands SpotOn’s line of handhelds to mobile food kitchens and cafes, growing integrated restaurant technology portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FoodTruck–SpotOn, a leader in fully integrated restaurant management platforms, today introduces SpotOn Sidekick, a handheld solution designed specifically for food trucks, pop ups, cafes and other mobile food kitchens. Joining SpotOn Serve in the company’s suite of handheld restaurant technology, SpotOn Sidekick allows small-scale food businesses to take orders, process payments and print receipts from one intuitive handheld device. With this latest addition, SpotOn now offers the power and convenience of handheld technology to food businesses of all sizes, continuing its commitment to help small businesses compete and win.





With more than 3 million food trucks in the U.S, SpotOn Sidekick puts the lightning-fast POS power in the palm of the business owner’s hand. Offering all the functionality of SpotOn Restaurant POS that a mobile food kitchen needs into the SideKick’s 5.5-inch handheld, SpotOn now offers powerful POS solutions for restaurants and food businesses of all sizes. The new Sidekick is a portable POS solution that enables mobile food and beverage businesses to take orders in-person and online from one device, and send them directly to a Bluetooth kitchen printer. The device is fitted with Wifi and 4G cellular technology, ensuring food trucks can do business anywhere.

For Billy Bob’s Boneyard, having 4G is a game changer for the barbecue food trailer currently docked at Dewitt Marine in Bellaire, Michigan. “We have boats that pull up to the dock and, now with Sidekick, we can run right out there with the handheld, swipe their card and give them their food,” said Lisa Dallas, Owner of Billy Bob’s Boneyard. “The convenience, the ability to not depend on any wifi, I absolutely love.”

With Sidekick, mobile food businesses can increase revenue through in-person sales and online ordering, save time and improve order accuracy. In addition, SpotOn Sidekick also allows owners to gain a better understanding of their business with full reporting and drive customer engagement through a suite of complementary marketing tools.

SpotOn Sidekick joins SpotOn Serve, the intuitive handheld device that pairs with SpotOn Restaurant POS allowing restaurants to ring in food and beverage orders in real-time, take payments at the table and capture guest data for business insight and marketing. Since its launch in October 2020, SpotOn Serve has become a favorite for restaurants who have found that adding just three handheld devices to their restaurant allows them to serve at least five more additional tables per day. With an average check of $40, that’s $70,000 in new annual revenue.

Handheld technology is the latest in SpotOn’s commitment to provide restaurateurs with a fully-integrated restaurant management platform, complemented by 24/7/365 support from Restaurant Success Managers that know restaurants. From a lightning-fast point-of-sale to digital loyalty rewards to build repeat business, SpotOn’s robust hardware and software solutions are built for restaurateurs, by restaurateurs. With input from industry leaders like Michael Mina and Matthew Kenney, SpotOn products are designed to drive restaurant efficiency and revenue through an incredible customer experience.

