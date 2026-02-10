Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Results for Fourth Quarter 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 today. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2025 results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Executive Chairman, Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström, our Co-CEOs, and Christian Luiga, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions. Questions can be submitted by going to slido.com and using the code #SpotifyEarningsQ425.

What: Spotify Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q4 2025 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/AG8BokRm4kJ

Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ425

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 7 million podcast titles, and 500,000 audiobooks in select markets on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 751 million users, including 290 million subscribers across 184 markets.

