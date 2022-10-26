<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and CEO, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ322.

What: Spotify Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q3 2022 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3969731/682FC847ECD784F831C77F58E7B8DCB0
Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ322

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 456 million Monthly Active Users and 195 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.7 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

F5 Reports 4% GAAP and 3% Non-GAAP Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2022; Expects 9% to 11% Revenue Growth and Double-Digit Non-GAAP EPS Growth...

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30,...
Continua a leggere

Intevac to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 2nd

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Intevac to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 2nd

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

F5 Reports 4% GAAP and 3% Non-GAAP Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2022; Expects...

Business Wire