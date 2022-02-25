Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 406 million Monthly Active Users and 180 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including over 3.6 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

