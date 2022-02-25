Home Business Wire Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology,...
Business Wire

Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 406 million Monthly Active Users and 180 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including over 3.6 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

Riskified Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced that it filed its...
Continua a leggere

Led By Veteran Crypto Investors Alex Pack and Ed Roman, Hack VC Launches $200M Crypto Seed Fund Backed By Sequoia Capital, Fidelity, a16z’s Marc...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The crypto-native fund will invest in early-stage crypto startups as well as participate directly in crypto networks More than just...
Continua a leggere

L3Harris Announces 10 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has approved a 10 percent increase in the company’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riskified Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Business Wire