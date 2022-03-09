Home Business Wire Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology,...
Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel will participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time. At the conference Mr. Vogel expects to discuss Spotify’s Audio First strategy and long-term opportunity, as well as the company’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 406 million Monthly Active Users and 180 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including over 3.6 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

