Sports Illustrated Georgia Bulldogs Commemorative Issue Hails National Champion Quarterback Stetson Bennett As Hero

After 41 years of frustration, The Bulldogs are celebrated as 2021 National Champions in a special edition now available on newsstands and for online order.

ATHENS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The hunger to end a long championship drought consumed the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2021 season—and they couldn’t have finally broken through in a more satisfying way. Georgia beat Alabama and Nick Saban to win its first national championship since 1980, and Sports Illustrated is celebrating the accomplishment with a special commemorative issue. The keepsake magazine covers every step of the journey, from a dominant regular season to the semifinal win over Michigan to the climactic victory over Alabama. Purchase Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue online or on local newsstands now.





On the Cover

To Georgia fans, the national championship game served as the whole Stetson Experience, from the struggles to the successes, the doubts to complete vindication. The former walk-on quarterback was the unlikeliest of leaders. Still, according to Senior Writer Pat Forde, Stetson Bennett’s confidence never dipped on the road to becoming a national champion.

Purchase the Georgia Bulldogs commemorative issue or other single issues for sale at SI.com.

