Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Super Group

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation (SEAH) stockholders have approved the business combination with Super Group

SEAH expects all closing conditions to be met, and for the business combination to close on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Super Group ordinary shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker “SGHC” beginning Friday, January 28, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (“SEAH”) (NYSE:SEAH), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that SEAH’s shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with SGHC Limited (“Super Group”). A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Super Group has waived the minimum cash condition to be satisfied at the closing of the Business Combination, and SEAH expects all closing conditions to be met. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $202.4 million from SEAH trust proceeds, reflecting approximately 45% of the publicly held shares that were not submitted for redemption.

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur Thursday, January 27, 2022. Following closing, the combined company will be known as “Super Group (SGHC) Limited,” and on Friday, January 28, 2022, its ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “SGHC” and “SGHC WS,” respectively.

About SGHC Limited

SGHC Limited (Super Group) is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in 25 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SEAH is focused on targets in the sports and entertainment sectors as well as the technology and services that are associated with these verticals. Its Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “SEAH.” SEAH’s management team is led by Eric Grubman and John Collins who each have decades of experience identifying, acquiring, operating and creating value for the owners of leading companies and entities. For more information, visit www.sportsentcorp.com.

