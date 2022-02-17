Spok Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Dividend Increases by 150%, from $0.125 per quarter to $0.3125 per quarter in Connection with Announcement of New Strategic Business Plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, payable on March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 16, 2022.

2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights:

Achieved full year 2021 financial guidance for revenue, adjusted operating expenses and capital expenditures

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $59.6 million at December 31, 2021, and no debt

Wireless ARPU (average revenue per unit) in 2021 totaled $7.30, equivalent to 2020

Launched the Next Generation of Paging with the Launch of its new GenA TM Pager

Pager Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter 2021, was voted top-rated secure communications platform by healthcare industry clients in Black Box Industry 2022 survey

2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results:

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) was $34.5 million, compared to $37.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, consolidated revenue totaled $142.2 million, compared to $148.2 million in the prior year.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Change (%) 2021 2020 Change (%) Wireless revenue Paging revenue $ 18,513 $ 19,513 (5.1 ) % $ 75,845 $ 79,916 (5.1 ) % Product and other revenue 690 787 (12.3 ) % 2,981 3,677 (18.9 ) % Total wireless revenue $ 19,203 $ 20,300 (5.4 ) % $ 78,826 $ 83,593 (5.7 ) % Software revenue License $ 1,495 $ 1,487 0.5 % $ 5,494 $ 5,179 6.1 % Professional services 3,783 4,777 (20.8 ) % 17,161 17,910 (4.2 ) % Hardware 573 961 (40.4 ) % 2,267 2,841 (20.2 ) % Subscription 155 42 269.0 % 423 66 540.9 % Maintenance 9,335 9,913 (5.8 ) % 37,982 38,591 (1.6 ) % Total software revenue 15,341 17,180 (10.7 ) % 63,327 64,587 (2.0 ) % Total revenue $ 34,544 $ 37,480 (7.8 ) % $ 142,153 $ 148,180 (4.1 ) %

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $55.4 million and included $15.7 million in noncash impairment charges for capitalized software development, and $1.1 million in additional payroll and related costs from less time on furlough for employees in 2021 compared to 2020. Operating expenses for the full year 2021 totaled $169.9 million and included $15.7 million in noncash impairment charges for capitalized software development, and $3.8 million in additional payroll and related costs from less time on furlough for employees in 2021 compared to 2020.

Adjusted operating expenses (which excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion, goodwill and capitalized software development impairment costs, and severance and restructuring costs, and includes capitalized software development costs) totaled $39.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating expenses for the full year 2021 totaled $154.3 million.

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Change (%) 2021 2020 Change (%) Operating expenses $ 55,355 $ 61,930 10.6 % $ 169,871 $ 170,845 0.6 % Adjusted operating expenses $ 39,535 $ 37,109 (6.5 ) % $ 154,284 $ 147,342 (4.7 ) %

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.7 million, or a loss of $0.86 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $46.6 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $22.2 million, or a loss of $1.14 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $44.2 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $3.8 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $4.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million in the prior year period. Based on the Company’s fourth quarter assessment of its capitalized software development costs, the 2021 fourth quarter and full year net loss included a non-cash impairment charge of $15.7 million, which increased the 2021 fourth quarter and full year net loss per basic share by $0.81.

For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Change (%) 2021 2020 Change (%) Net loss $ (16,669 ) $ (46,610 ) 64.2 % $ (22,180 ) $ (44,225 ) 49.8 % Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.86 ) $ (2.44 ) 64.8 % $ (1.14 ) $ (2.32 ) 50.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,788 ) $ 1,719 (320.4 ) % $ (4,892 ) $ 6,346 (177.1 ) %

Financial Outlook:

Regarding financial guidance, the Company expects the following for 2022:

(Unaudited and in millions) Current Guidance



Full Year 2022 From To Revenue Wireless $ 71.6 $ 77.0 Software $ 54.4 $ 62.2 Total Revenue $ 126.0 $ 139.2 Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 118.8 $ 128.6 Capital Expenditures $ 3.4 $ 4.2

2021 Fourth Quarter Call:

A conference call will be held today, February 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and Spok’s new strategic business plan that was announced today.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted operating expenses excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion, goodwill and capitalized software development impairment costs, and severance and restructuring costs, and includes capitalized software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income/expense, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, goodwill and capitalized software development impairment costs, severance and restructuring costs, and stock-based compensation expense and includes capitalized software development costs.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Spok’s financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational, and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions and allow us to assess our core operating results. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies who present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We adjust for certain items because we do not regard these costs as reflective of normal costs related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. In general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: non-cash expenses, factors outside of our control, items that are non-operational in nature, and unusual items not expected to occur in the normal course of business.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Statements contained herein or in prior press releases which are not historical fact, such as statements regarding Spok’s future operating and financial performance, are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Spok’s actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to Spok’s new strategic business plan, including its ability to maximize revenue and cash generation from its established businesses and return capital to shareholders, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business and the economy, other economic conditions such as recessionary economic cycles, higher interest rates, inflation and higher levels of unemployment, declining demand for paging products and services, continued demand for our software products and services, our dependence on the U.S. healthcare industry, our ability to develop additional software solutions for our customers and manage our development as a global organization, the ability to manage operating expenses, particularly third-party consulting services and research and development costs, future capital needs, competitive pricing pressures, competition from traditional paging services, other wireless communications services and other software providers, many of which are substantially larger and have much greater financial and human capital resources, changes in customer purchasing priorities or capital expenditures, government regulation of our products and services and the healthcare and health insurance industries, reliance upon third-party providers for certain equipment and services, unauthorized breaches or failures in cybersecurity measures adopted by us and/or included in our products and services, the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices, our ability to realize the benefits associated with our deferred tax assets, future impairments of our long-lived assets, amortizable intangible assets and goodwill, the effects of our limited-duration shareholder rights plan, and the outcome of Spok’s strategic alternatives review, as well as other risks described from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Spok believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Spok disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tables to Follow

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (a) (Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU) For the three months ended For the year ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Revenue: Wireless $ 19,203 $ 20,300 $ 78,826 $ 83,593 Software 15,341 17,180 63,327 64,587 Total revenue 34,544 37,480 142,153 148,180 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)(b) 8,278 8,631 32,574 31,355 Research and development 4,958 4,166 17,920 15,828 Technology operations 7,469 7,371 29,247 29,843 Selling and marketing 5,123 5,004 20,168 19,467 General and administrative(b) 11,170 9,248 43,853 40,289 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,694 2,503 10,446 9,056 Goodwill and capitalized software development impairment 15,663 25,007 15,663 25,007 Total operating expenses 55,355 61,930 169,871 170,845 % of total revenue 160.2 % 165.2 % 119.5 % 115.3 % Operating loss (20,811 ) (24,450 ) (27,718 ) (22,665 ) % of total revenue (60.2 )% (65.2 )% (19.5 )% (15.3 )% Interest income 56 51 320 687 Other income 54 95 66 208 Loss before income taxes (20,701 ) (24,304 ) (27,332 ) (21,770 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 4,032 (22,306 ) 5,152 (22,455 ) Net loss $ (16,669 ) $ (46,610 ) $ (22,180 ) $ (44,225 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.86 ) $ (2.44 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (2.32 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,483,004 19,088,329 19,404,477 19,028,918 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.125 0.125 0.500 0.500 Key statistics: Units in service 847 885 847 885 Average revenue per unit (ARPU) $ 7.26 $ 7.30 $ 7.30 $ 7.30 Bookings $ 14,793 $ 16,528 $ 59,543 $ 68,994 Backlog $ 43,361 $ 50,504 $ 43,361 $ 50,504 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (b) The Company made reclassifications of $3.3 million and $2.8 million from General and administrative expense to the Cost of revenue expense category for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (a) (Unaudited and in thousands except share, per share amounts and ARPU) For the three months ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Revenue: Wireless $ 19,203 $ 19,644 $ 19,859 $ 20,120 $ 20,300 $ 20,828 $ 21,078 $ 21,386 Software 15,341 16,207 15,864 15,916 17,180 16,865 14,661 15,881 Total revenue 34,544 35,851 35,723 36,036 37,480 37,693 35,739 37,267 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) (b) 8,278 8,312 7,876 8,108 8,631 7,347 6,492 8,884 Research and development 4,958 4,178 4,278 4,506 4,166 3,459 2,754 5,449 Technology operations 7,469 7,439 7,087 7,252 7,371 7,357 7,212 7,904 Selling and marketing 5,123 5,165 4,980 4,900 5,004 4,272 3,831 6,361 General and administrative (b) 11,170 11,746 10,654 10,283 9,248 10,191 10,219 10,631 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,694 2,568 2,457 2,727 2,503 2,335 2,072 2,146 Goodwill and capitalized software development impairment 15,663 — — — 25,007 — — — Total operating expenses 55,355 39,408 37,332 37,776 61,930 34,961 32,580 41,375 % of total revenue 160.2 % 109.9 % 104.5 % 104.8 % 165.2 % 92.8 % 91.2 % 111.0 % Operating (loss) income (20,811 ) (3,557 ) (1,609 ) (1,740 ) (24,450 ) 2,732 3,159 (4,108 ) % of total revenue (60.2 )% (9.9 )% (4.5 )% (4.8 )% (65.2 )% 7.2 % 8.8 % (11.0 )% Interest income 56 141 61 61 51 127 146 363 Other income (expense) 54 10 29 (27 ) 95 151 101 (137 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (20,701 ) (3,406 ) (1,519 ) (1,706 ) (24,304 ) 3,010 3,406 (3,882 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 4,032 912 800 (591 ) (22,306 ) 155 353 (657 ) Net (loss) income $ (16,669 ) $ (2,494 ) $ (719 ) $ (2,297 ) $ (46,610 ) $ 3,165 $ 3,759 $ (4,539 ) Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.86 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (2.44 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.20 $ (0.24 ) Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.86 ) (0.13 ) (0.04 ) (0.12 ) (2.44 ) 0.16 0.20 (0.24 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,483,004 19,464,893 19,395,364 19,272,786 19,088,329 19,051,502 19,016,853 18,958,716 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,483,004 19,464,893 19,395,364 19,272,786 19,088,329 19,208,452 19,115,148 18,958,716 Key statistics: Units in service 847 853 869 874 885 898 915 926 Average revenue per unit (ARPU) $ 7.26 $ 7.29 $ 7.32 $ 7.34 $ 7.30 $ 7.34 $ 7.24 $ 7.31 Bookings $ 14,793 $ 17,116 $ 13,037 $ 14,597 $ 16,528 $ 21,414 $ 15,411 $ 15,639 Backlog $ 43,361 $ 45,584 $ 45,632 $ 48,849 $ 50,504 $ 51,708 $ 48,441 $ 49,052 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (b) The Company made reclassifications from General and administrative expense to the Cost of revenue expense category of $0.8 million for the first and second quarters of 2021, $0.9 million for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, $0.6 million for the first and second quarters of 2020, and $0.8 million for the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (a) (In thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,583 $ 48,729 Short-term investments 14,999 29,995 Accounts receivable, net 26,908 29,934 Prepaid expenses 6,641 8,958 Other current assets 922 1,269 Total current assets 94,053 118,885 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 6,746 7,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,821 14,016 Capitalized software development, net — 10,179 Goodwill 99,175 99,175 Intangible assets, net — 417 Deferred income tax assets, net 31,653 25,826 Other non-current assets 706 978 Total non-current assets 154,101 158,406 Total assets $ 248,154 $ 277,291 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,292 $ 6,685 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,948 14,103 Deferred revenue 25,608 27,686 Operating lease liabilities 5,405 5,264 Other current liabilities 4,745 3,702 Total current liabilities 54,998 57,440 Non-current liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 6,355 7,289 Operating lease liabilities 11,883 9,456 Other non-current liabilities 1,227 2,493 Total non-current liabilities 19,465 19,238 Total liabilities 74,463 76,678 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $ — $ — Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 97,291 91,780 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,588 ) (1,452 ) Retained earnings 77,986 110,283 Total stockholders’ equity 173,691 200,613 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 248,154 $ 277,291 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (a) (Unaudited and in thousands) For the year ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (22,180 ) $ (44,225 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,446 9,056 Goodwill and capitalized software development impairment 15,663 25,007 Valuation allowance — 22,108 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (5,483 ) 438 Stock-based compensation 7,239 5,508 Provisions for credit losses, service credits and other 1,162 1,212 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,833 (1,588 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,594 1,445 Net operating lease liabilities 763 10 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (679 ) 4,017 Deferred revenue (3,390 ) 3,175 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,968 26,163 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,393 ) (3,455 ) Capitalized software development (10,842 ) (11,252 ) Purchase of short-term investments (44,990 ) (59,864 ) Maturity of short-term investments 60,000 60,000 Net cash used in investing activities (225 ) (14,571 ) Financing activities: Cash distributions to stockholders (10,025 ) (9,771 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 132 301 Purchase of common stock for tax withholding on vested equity awards (1,860 ) (903 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,753 ) (10,373 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (136 ) 149 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,146 ) 1,368 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48,729 47,361 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,583 $ 48,729 Supplemental disclosure: Income taxes (refunds received) paid $ (126 ) $ 1 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (a) (Unaudited and in thousands) For the three months ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Revenue Paging $ 18,513 $ 18,844 $ 19,135 $ 19,353 $ 19,513 $ 19,961 $ 19,990 $ 20,451 Non-paging $ 690 $ 800 $ 724 $ 767 $ 787 $ 867 $ 1,088 $ 935 Total wireless revenue $ 19,203 $ 19,644 $ 19,859 $ 20,120 $ 20,300 $ 20,828 $ 21,078 $ 21,386 License $ 1,495 $ 1,674 $ 818 $ 1,507 $ 1,486 $ 1,988 $ 749 $ 955 Services $ 3,783 $ 4,159 $ 4,865 $ 4,354 $ 4,778 $ 4,772 $ 3,812 $ 4,549 Equipment $ 573 $ 596 $ 482 $ 616 $ 961 $ 554 $ 601 $ 725 Subscription $ 155 $ 133 $ 90 $ 45 $ 42 $ 24 $ — $ — Operations revenue $ 6,006 $ 6,562 $ 6,255 $ 6,522 $ 7,267 $ 7,338 $ 5,162 $ 6,229 Maintenance revenue $ 9,335 $ 9,645 $ 9,609 $ 9,394 $ 9,913 $ 9,527 $ 9,499 $ 9,652 Total software revenue $ 15,341 $ 16,207 $ 15,864 $ 15,916 $ 17,180 $ 16,865 $ 14,661 $ 15,881 Total revenue $ 34,544 $ 35,851 $ 35,723 $ 36,036 $ 37,480 $ 37,693 $ 35,739 $ 37,267 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

